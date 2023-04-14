Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 09:35

Cork City head to UCD and it's all about points not performances

This is one of the rare occasions when City are away from home they have to get the three points argues Graham Cummins
Cork City head to UCD and it's all about points not performances

Cork City's Cian Murphy scores the winning goal against Dundalk at Turner's Cross. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Graham Cummins

FRIDAY SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: UCD v Cork City, UCD Bowl, 7.45pm.  

AFTER recording their second victory of the season against Dundalk, Cork City have a great chance of getting their first win on the road this campaign when they take on UCD. 

That win against Dundalk will do so much for the players because after the St Patrick’s Athletic defeat they had to respond, and credit to them they did. 

Although it wasn’t the most eye-catching performance on Monday, the players showed their togetherness with a hard-fought battle and I imagine there will be many more similar performances like it again this season.    

At this time, results are all that should matter to City and not performances. 

Their priority has to be getting points on the board to get themselves away from danger. Of course, they want to win in a manner that is stylish and sees the team playing free-flowing football, and that will come, but for now, City just have to be hard to beat even if that sacrifices entertaining football.   

A Cork City supporter waves a flag last Monday. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
A Cork City supporter waves a flag last Monday. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

 Having seen all of the teams this season in action, I can safely say UCD are the worst. They seem to lack any creativity going forward and if they get into a battle they tend to shy away. 

The way to hurt them is exactly what City did against them earlier in the season; get the ball up front as early as possible and encourage players to support whoever is playing up top.    

By getting the ball forward as quickly as possible, I don’t mean just hoof the ball up the pitch and try to win second balls, the UCD Bowl is too big a pitch to do that. Players aren’t going to be able to get up and support the strikers. 

Of course, there are occasions when the City players will have to go back to front, but what I would like to see more of is City playing forward at every opportunity and not wasting time going sideways at the back or passing into midfield for the midfielder then to go back to his defence.    

I’d like to see Aaron Bolger play in a more advanced role. 

I feel he could influence a game further up the pitch. Yes, he does a good job protecting the City defence and gets on the ball a lot because of the deeper role he plays, but he is getting possession in areas that don’t really affect the game. 

He is the best player on the ball in the club and I would just like to see that higher up the pitch.    

This is one of the rare occasions when City are away from home that I feel they have to get the three points. 

Against other sides in the division, picking up a point is a good result. 

Here, because of the standard they are up against, but UCD are so poor that this is a match that the Rebel Army must be targeting three points.

Read More

How the Cork City academy system gives young players  the 'best possible chance’

More in this section

Pep Guardiola The Longshot: City form to give them edge tonight against Pep's old side
Prestigious Basketball Ireland players and coaches awards going to Cork Prestigious Basketball Ireland players and coaches awards going to Cork
Clare v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Christy O'Connor: Cork must take a hard look at what went wrong in Ennis
cork soccer
The Longshot: Capodanno can be a National hero over big fences

The Longshot: Capodanno can be a National hero over big fences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more