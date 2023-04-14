Cork City head to UCD and it's all about points not performances

FRIDAY SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: UCD v Cork City, UCD Bowl, 7.45pm.

AFTER recording their second victory of the season against Dundalk, Cork City have a great chance of getting their first win on the road this campaign when they take on UCD.

That win against Dundalk will do so much for the players because after the St Patrick’s Athletic defeat they had to respond, and credit to them they did.

Although it wasn’t the most eye-catching performance on Monday, the players showed their togetherness with a hard-fought battle and I imagine there will be many more similar performances like it again this season.

At this time, results are all that should matter to City and not performances.

Their priority has to be getting points on the board to get themselves away from danger. Of course, they want to win in a manner that is stylish and sees the team playing free-flowing football, and that will come, but for now, City just have to be hard to beat even if that sacrifices entertaining football.

A Cork City supporter waves a flag last Monday. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Having seen all of the teams this season in action, I can safely say UCD are the worst. They seem to lack any creativity going forward and if they get into a battle they tend to shy away.

The way to hurt them is exactly what City did against them earlier in the season; get the ball up front as early as possible and encourage players to support whoever is playing up top.

By getting the ball forward as quickly as possible, I don’t mean just hoof the ball up the pitch and try to win second balls, the UCD Bowl is too big a pitch to do that. Players aren’t going to be able to get up and support the strikers.

Of course, there are occasions when the City players will have to go back to front, but what I would like to see more of is City playing forward at every opportunity and not wasting time going sideways at the back or passing into midfield for the midfielder then to go back to his defence.

I’d like to see Aaron Bolger play in a more advanced role.

I feel he could influence a game further up the pitch. Yes, he does a good job protecting the City defence and gets on the ball a lot because of the deeper role he plays, but he is getting possession in areas that don’t really affect the game.

He is the best player on the ball in the club and I would just like to see that higher up the pitch.

This is one of the rare occasions when City are away from home that I feel they have to get the three points.

Against other sides in the division, picking up a point is a good result.

Here, because of the standard they are up against, but UCD are so poor that this is a match that the Rebel Army must be targeting three points.