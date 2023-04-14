Linda Mellerick: Cork ready to banish Galway ghosts at Croke Park

SUNDAY: Very National League Division 1A final: Cork v Galway, Croke Park, 1.50pm

AS Cork head to Dublin on Sunday for their National League final clash with Galway, will they have, in the back of their minds, that they haven’t beaten Galway in a major game since 2017.

That’s an anomaly from the previous three decades, but Cork are in a strong position to flip that statistic.

Cork have undoubtedly been the form team of the league. Galway, Kilkenny, Tipp all lost points along the way and Cork will go into the game as favourites.

However, to pick a favourite between the top three when it comes to finals is like sticking a pin in the tail of a donkey while blindfolded.

Galway got the measure of Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh three weeks ago. They had to come to Cork and get a win or a draw.

The fact they achieved that, indicates a strong mentality. Galway were always going to be the team bringing a performance to the pitch. Cork were already qualified and made several changes to their line up, and didn’t bring that knock-out championship display.

There was a time that the league went more or less under the radar. There wasn’t too much emphasis placed on it with little credit if you won. That has changed recently.

ELEVATED

Improved media coverage and the final being shown live on RTÉ has elevated its status. That, and the fact that the championship is hot on its heels, means that players are edging closer to peak performance, a strong four to five months training behind them.

Cork scored 7-83 from their five league outings, conceding 4-48. Twelve players have hit the mark, which is a major plus. Galway aren’t having the same spread of scorers.

In the absence of Siobhan and Orlaith McGrath, they are relying heavily on Carrie Dolan who is having a storming season.

Twelve months ago Cork lost a league final they were seemingly in control of. Six points ahead at the start of the second half, it was telling that Galway turned that deficit into a four-point winning margin.

Telling is the fact that in the past a six-point lead against Galway would almost guarantee you victory, but Galway’s mindset has shifted massively in the past six years when facing the red and white.

In fact, Galway are now Cork’s bogey team, having lost their last three finals to them.

But Cork look stronger this year. Both sides are missing key players through injuries; the McGraths are still out and Cork are without Katrina Mackey, Ashling Thompson among others.

Ashling Thompson is still on the road to recovery for Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

I think Cork have a greater balance at the moment. We did struggle for scores a few weeks ago, credit to Galway’s outstanding full-back line for that. We don’t get many goals against them.

Our plus is our half-back line and midfield where Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy in particular are renowned now for their searing runs and excellent point-taking from distance. Fiona Keating, Cliona Healy are another two who pick off points from the 40.

Both defences are strong, Pamela Mackey is back in the frame, on the wing more likely. Orla Cronin is going very well in training. It’s time that Cork turned the tide.

CORK v GALWAY: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; P Mackey, L Treacy, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, L Hayes; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor, O Cahalane, S McCartan.