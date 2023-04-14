Linda Mellerick: Cork ready to banish Galway ghosts at Croke Park

AS Cork head to Dublin on Sunday for their National League final clash with Galway, will they have, in the back of their minds, that they haven’t beaten Galway in a major game since 2017.
But Cork look stronger this year. Both sides are missing key players through injuries; the McGraths are still out and Cork are without Katrina Mackey, Ashling Thompson among others.
A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; P Mackey, L Treacy, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, L Hayes; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor, O Cahalane, S McCartan.