A Cork City supporter needs to show the patience of a Saint

I CAN'T think of the Saints without Chris popping up in my mind.

I met Chris a good dozen years ago. We were both working in a call centre, booking (rebooking, to be fair) flights at a time when AI wasn't yet a threat; for example, the customer didn't have to answer several questions before reaching a human.

Ex-pats made up about 90% of the workforce. The majority of us were in our 20s, making the most of airline staff tickets by travelling the world in a fashion that bore no relation to our everyday standards: sharing poorly maintained flats with undesirable roommates.

I always got the impression that none of us had a clue who Chris was. We, myself included, couldn't understand this tall and somehow bizarre Irish guy. The arrogance inherent to our age prevented us from ever asking him real questions; in fact, we were afraid to expose our own vulnerability, and I don't believe I'm projecting here, that's a common trait you may gather when dealing with insecure people who act full of themselves.

Nevertheless, part of me was truly interested in Chris. Fully aware of our differences, his authenticity would prevail over any other sort of misalignments.

Who was Chris? Or what did I know about him back in those days?

Well, he made no secret of his passion for St Patrick's. The man hardly missed a game.

And there is no exaggeration in that sentence. Chris would support his team in both home and away matches, and also when playing on the continent.

There are other fans like him, accompanying the club wherever they go. In Portugal, people are familiar with 'Barbas', an iconic Benfica supporter, famous for his large beard and for travelling along with the team to every single game.

But Benfica tend to face opponents in so-called ‘sanitised stadiums’, so ‘Barbas” won’t find himself in a remote corner of Europe.

Unlike Chris. The Inchicore lad will follow the Saints to the middle of Germany, somewhere in Slovenia, or to an unpronounceable Finnish town, just to say a few. He would take a couple of flights, local buses, shared cars, whatever is necessary to cheer for his club overseas.

SHARING

Before and after the match, Chris can be seen drinking pints with the locals and sharing stories with his mates when he gets back to D8.

I dare to call Chris the ‘Football Borat’. Surely, he is one of a kind, and likely he is not aware of it; which, I suppose, is a key component of the character.

Prior to the match against City, I had the pleasure of having pints with Chris. He is still what he is, and that’s probably the reason why some are not comfortable with him. Being upfront, in my estimation, scares and repels the hell out of humanity.

Well, what about the recent match?

City didn’t seem to fear Richmond Park atmosphere at the start. We could have scored first, but the Man Upstairs had it written that Saints would take the lead. The Rebels didn't seem to be dropping the ball at the time, and an equaliser was denied by the crossbar.

But that was basically all.

With perhaps the exception of the early stages of the second half, the Dubliners controlled the rest of it and crushed Cork City 4-0, giving them a much-needed boost at our expense.

I think City are just too soft, especially in defence. You have to be more aggressive in the League of Ireland.

Our fellows showed that when visiting Tallaght and Sligo. Unfortunately, we only took a point from each of those games and that put a lot of pressure on us going into the home match against Dundalk.

Picture: Jim Coughlan.

I couldn't make it to Turner's Cross, where thankfully they picked up a badly needed three points with a 1-0, but I was able to join the CCFC crowd at the UCD Bowl.

We expect more from City. We have no doubt they can deliver.

The squad needs to rebuild its confidence. A mentality to be created by the coach and replicated on the pitch; once it is in place, positive results will just reinforce it.

Come on, City!