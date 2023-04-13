Munster MFC series starts today with Cork and Kerry awaiting developments

IN keeping with the trend of staging Munster under-age championship games on a designated night, Thursday is now the preserve of minor football.

It starts tonight with Phase 1 concerning Clare, Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary who will again play a round-robin series of games with the top two at the end of it playing once more in the final on May 11.

That’s also the date, when holders Cork and great rivals Kerry enter the picture because they’ll square up in a quarter-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

There’s a slight change to the format in that both teams, regardless of the outcome, will play semi-finals, the winners of Cork-Kerry taking on the losers of the Phase 1 final and the winners of that final meeting the losers of Cork-Kerry.

The football championship mirrors the hurling equivalent with one obvious difference, Cork and Kerry don’t get to compete in the initial stages because they’re considered way stronger than the other counties and it would serve little purpose in having them involved.

Last season Tipperary and Limerick reached the round-robin final with Tipp winning comfortably by 10 points only to be well beaten by Cork in the semi-final after Kerry dished out a 14-point drubbing to their neighbours.

There was a minor adjustment in the format in 2022 because Kerry automatically qualified for the final, again meeting Cork, this time at Pairc Ui Rinn, where the home side underlined the importance of playing on familiar ground by romping to an 11-point victory.

It was a sensational 25-point turn around in 20 days highlighting the value of playing at home which is sure to be a factor again this season.

Cork were also champions two years ago, finally breaking Kerry’s stranglehold on the competition following a one-point triumph over the holders in the semi-final, a result sandwiched either side of wins over Waterford in round 1 and Limerick by seven points in the final.

The championship was played on the old knock-out system then due to Covid restrictions and it was the same in the 2020 season, which saw Cork lose to Kerry by three points after extra-time in the semi-final with the Kingdom overcoming Clare in the decider.

The 2019 version featured an even more complicated format because it involved more games in Phase 2, where Clare, who had beaten Tipp in the Phase 1 final, got to play twice more, ending up by playing six times in all, twice as many as the eventual champions Kerry.

This time, Limerick and Tipperary carry an advantage in playing twice at home leaving Clare and Waterford hitting the road twice though the Banner’s decision to play their round 2 game against Limerick in Miltown Malbay in their lone home fixture will hardly have gone down well with their mid-west neighbours.

It’s unlikely the top two slots won’t be decided until after the completion of round 3 on the 27th, which will be teams’ third game in a fortnight and it could be that scoring difference might be required to determine the final standings.

Cork have a new management team led by Ray O’Mahony (Eire Og) and it includes Daniel Cronin (St Mary’s), Eamon O’Connor (Kildorrery), Daire O’Sullivan (Naomh Aban), James Condon (Glanworth) and goalkeeping coach Declan Murphy (St Finbarr’s).

They take over from Michael O’Brien’s team, which also included Cronin. Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue) captained the side from midfield.

Before all that however, it’s Cork’s U20s who are first into championship action in a knock-out championship unlike the hurling with Limerick visiting Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Monday night at 7pm in the semi-final.

Kerry play Clare that night in Tralee and the final is set for the following Monday, all done and dusted in the blink of an eye.

Last season Kerry played Cork in Tralee, so presumably, if there’s a repeat it will on Leeside.

FIXTURES: Munster MFC: Round 1 Phase 1: TONIGHT: Limerick v Tipperary, Rathkeale, 7pm; Waterford v Clare, Lemybrien, 7pm.

Round 2: April 20: Clare v Limerick, Miltown Malbay, 7pm; Tipperary v Waterford, Thurles, 7pm.

Round 3: April 27: Limerick v Waterford, Rathkeale, 7pm; Tipperary v Clare, Thurles, 7pm.

Phase 1 final: May 11.

Quarter-final: May 11: Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7pm.

Semi-finals: May 18.

Final: June 2.