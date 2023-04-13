Ladies football league round-up: Éire Óg set the early pace

THE ladies football leagues are off to an exciting start in Cork.

Defending champions Éire Óg got off to the perfect start and on this display are amongst the favourites to retain their title and possibly go a step further and win the Cork championship.

That’s well down the road for now but their 4-13 to 0-5 win over Inch Rovers shows there is a determination in the side to retain their title. Eimear Scally, who has opted out of the Cork set-up this season, showed her value to the side with three of their goals, one a penalty. Meabh McGoldrick also raised a green flag for the Ovens side.

Fermoy are another side that impressed overall last season and it was no great surprise to see the win the Senior B championship, defeating a good Clon side in the final. They got their campaign underway with a 3-12 to 0-8 win over St Val’s, who retained their senior status after defeating Mourneabbey in the relegation play-off.

Fermoy led by 2-3 to 0-5 at half-time, helped by two goals from Aoibhe Carey. Eve Buckley raised their third green flag from the penalty stop in a good all-round team performance.

Fermoy’s Dearbhla Creed, Eve Buckley, Mary O’Sullivan, Ashling Hutchings, Katie O’Flynn, Aoibhe Carey, and Sinead O’Sullivan were to the fore.

In the same group Aghada also got off to a winning start with a 4-14 to 1-10 win over Araglen Desmonds Bui. They were missing a number of key players, including Hannah Looney and Roisin Phelan, who were in Texas with the Ladies Football All-Stars, so this makes their win all the more impressive.

They were a point down at half-time but a strong second-half display ensured they came out on top. Emma Farmer with 1-5, Bríanna Smith with 1-3, and Christine Mornan with 1-1 were amongst their scores, in a group that could be close all through.

On top of those three Aghada also had good performances from Bridget Wall, Clare Walsh, and Sally McAllister.

Aghada’s Emma Farmer, right, in action against Kinsale’s Emma O’Brien. Farmer was on the score sheet for her club at the weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Castlehaven, who joined the top ranks after winning the intermediate championship showed in their opening tie they are a side to be feared and won’t be beaten easily. They started with a 5-12 to 1-2 win over Bride Rovers, a result that may surprise some. Lisa O’Mahony, Hannah Sheehy, Ellen Maguire, Shelly Daly and Gráinne O’Sullivan raised green flags.

Players stood out Shelly Daly, Lisa O’Mahony and Aideen Santry all were in top form for the winners. Kinsale also started with a win over Valley Rovers. Before the weekend Glanmire and Clon faced off in West Cork and it was the visitors who travelled home with the points.

In Group 1 you have Éire Óg, Inch Rovers, Valley Rovers, Kinsale, Clonakilty, and Glanmire. In Group 2 it's Castlehaven, Aghada, Fermoy, Bride Rovers, Araglan Desmonds Bui, and St Val’s.

Éire Óg are the team to catch in Group 1, closely followed by Glanmire. Group 2 is going to be a right battle all the way to the end, with one from Castlehaven, Aghada and Fermoy most likely to top this group.