Ciarán Sheehan lines out for Russell Rovers as they prepare for Ballygiblin

RUSSELL ROVERS wrote their hurling headlines by creating club history being crowned county and provincial junior champions, before going on to lose the All-Ireland final to Conahy Shamrocks in January 2020.

This weekend the Shanagary outfit play their fourth game in Division 5 of the RedFM league when they engage current All-Ireland junior champions Ballygiblin.

The significance of the fixture is worth noting as it’s the first engagement between the clubs since they met last autumn in the semi-final of the county premier junior championship. The clash in Ballynoe produced a hugely exciting encounter, with the sides level no less than 10 times in the hour.

Extra time was needed before Ballygiblin triumphed by 0-25 to 1-19. The result ended the season for the team in black and amber, but for those in red and white, it was the springboard to ultimate glory. The Avondhu outfit had survived a stiff test of their credentials and never looked back thereafter.

Russell Rovers will doubtless have taken encouragement from what Ballygiblin achieved. They rebounded from a shattering narrow loss 12 months earlier to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand this year. Sport and the pitfalls of the Cork championship give absolutely no guarantees that what happened last year can justify success a year later, but Russell Rovers will have taken Ballygiblin’s achievements as a yardstick of what could be possible.

To date, the east Cork side have played three league games, with the 0-16 to 0-13 loss to joint leaders Argideen Rangers last time out the only negative. An opening-day win by 1-22 to 0-10 over Mayfield set the season off on a positive note, with the follow-up 0-14 to 0-7 in Aghada also laudable.

Manager Seamus Kennefick will ultimately be focused on the summer championship challenges against Meelin, St Finbarr’s and a repeat outing against 2022 group opponents St Catherine’s. However, the early vibes have been good. The goal against Argideen was the only one conceded in three hours of competitive action.

FIRST START

This contest saw Ciarán Sheehan, now a resident in the area, make his first start for the club, having been introduced as a substitute in the two previous matches.

Michael Mannion is the current club chairperson and was the manager of the team that went on that long odyssey only a few short seasons ago.

“We are obviously delighted to have Ciarán playing with us this year and we also have a number of other younger players who have come through from St Colman’s to join the squad. Some of them had been part of the St Colman’s U19 county-winning team last year.

“Chris Ruddy has been absent long-term through injury and we are hoping he will be back at some stage during the season. Josh Beausang has only been available for one of our three league games so far, while Bud Hartnett has yet to feature due to injury.”

Brian Hartnett lands a point for Russell Rovers. Picture: Larry Cummins

On the Ballygiblin factor and encouragement taken from their ultimate success, Michael Mannion offers this opinion.

“The squad know what they are capable of, even without reflecting on how well Ballygiblin have got on. There’s no reason why our group can’t compete for a county championship but they will set their own standards and goals”

Off the field, the club is now in the midst of further development. They are extending the width of their pitch by 10m and also erecting a new boundary fence.

The big project running parallel to this is the construction of an all-weather playing area which will change the backdrop of their home venue.

“We hope that sometime next month everything should be more or less completed with that astro pitch, with the main pitch alterations also on target for completion.”