Andy Sull’s Hair cut Arc Rovers’ lead in Business League First Division

Andy Sull’s Hair 3 Suro Cars 0

JESS RYAN’S Andy Sull’s Hair bounced back from the disappointment of only narrowly losing out to premier division UCC United in the Mooney Cup semi-final by defeating Suro Cars at Mayfield Park in the Sports Gear Direct First Division last Friday night.

The hosts went into the contest five points adrift of outright leaders Arc Rovers but with two matches in hand.

The understrength visitors defended gamely by were eventually broken down in the 62nd minute when David O’Sullivan set up top scorer Scott McCarthy for the opener.

Eight minutes later McCarthy put David O’Neill through for the second before player/manager Jess Ryan got in on the act to poach the third in the 80th minute following good approach play from the impressive McCarthy.

McCarthy was the outstanding performer for the winners with Cian Higgins, Mark Ryan and Colum Dineen the pick for Suro.

Arc Rovers 1 HBC Redemption Rovers 2

Third from bottom HBC stunned leaders Arc Rovers at the Regional Park last Saturday afternoon.

Arc were aware beforehand that their nearest rivals Andy Sull’s Hair had won the night before and had closed the gap at the top to two points.

Despite dominating throughout, the hosts failed to take their chances which allowed a resolute HBC to take the initiative and score twice in quick succession through Stuart McSweeney and Corey Ring with twenty minutes remaining.

Dylan Cullinane, with his third in as many matches, reduced the deficit but the visitors hung on for a morale boosting win.

Cork Hospitals 4 SCS Crookstown United 5

In a best-of-nine encounter between two teams on the fringes of the promotion race, United sealed the points with a late flourish after being pegging back to three-three in the 75th minute.

Stephen O’Donoghue’s cross from the right led to Pa O’Sullivan stooping low to head the visitors in front in the 5th minute.

Ten minutes later Patrick Barry eluded two defenders to apply the second before O’Donoghue cracked in a third, all inside the 35th minute, to put the visitors in the ascendancy at half-time.

Stand-in keeper and team manager Tim Irwin got his fingers to but couldn’t prevent Faolan Linnane reducing the deficit on the hour mark.

The resurgent Hospitals eleven got it back to three-three through Linnane and Conor O’Halloran before Irwin produced a crucial save to prevent his charges from going behind for the first time.

Almost immediately, Patrick Barry edged United in front and Kevin Barrett added a fifth after a stunning run and finish.

There was still time for Conor Cudden to net again for the home side in the last minute.

Liam O’Brien at centre-back and Owen Drummy at full-back shone for Crookstown with Aidan Coffey and Dave Mullins impressing for the Hospitals.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 1 The Glue Pot Passage 4

Two teams in need of a long-awaited win met at Mayfield Community School with the visitors coming out on top courtesy of goals from Chris Hosford (2), James Byers and Cian James.

The dependable Howard Murphy netted a consolation for the Tigers.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2 Telus International 1

Early pacesetters JONE got back to winning ways at the expense of Telus International. Ryan O’Donovan and Gareth O’Donovan registered the goals at Mayfield Park.

Trend Micro 8 Cork County Council 1

A makeshift County Council came up against an in-form Trend Micro eleven who showed no mercy by rattling in eight goals in the course of the ninety minutes at Mayfield Park last Sunday morning.

Marcos Aurelios Suares registered three of the total with Mattias Rodrigues Ayalia and Matheus Freire both scoring twice along with one from Rafael Berreiro. Jordan Hughes netted a consolation for the visitors.

Longboats 3 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 1

Third in the table Longboats continue to keep the pressure on the top two following their 3-1 win over Carrigaline Town at Crosshaven last Sunday afternoon.

Liam Cashman helped himself to a brace of which one was a penalty and Sean Nagle, with his 15th of the campaign, added a third for the Ballintemple-based outfit.

Carrigaline’s Robbie Burke had earlier cancelled out Cashman’s opener before half-time.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

UCC United 2 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 1

Mooney Cup finalists UCC United moved up two places to seventh after their best of three-goal win over Valley Rangers at the Farm.

Mo El Shouky and former Marlboro Trust league winner Eric Montgomery netted the decisive goals for the College.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2 Martin Harvey Solicitors 3

The two solicitor-sponsored teams locked horns for the second time in the campaign with Harvey’s coming out on top for a second time with top scorer Dave O’Leary (2) and Ken St Leger among the goals.

O’Leary is now joint second with Brew Boys’ Gavin Quirke on 17 goals in the race to catch runaway leader Jamie Murphy of Doolan’s Cow.

The league’s top marksman is currently on 26 goals, nine ahead of his nearest rivals.