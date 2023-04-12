CWSSL: Avondale win key clash with U15 Division 1 title rivals Blarney

Avondale 3 Blarney 0

AVONDALE recorded a win over a spirited Blarney side in a top-of-the-table CWSSL U15 Division 1 clash at Avondale Park.

With this result, they consolidated their position at the summit with a game in hand over their opponents.

The home side had the ideal start to the game, finding the back of the net after only four minutes of play when Avondale’s Lucy Moore in the centre found Anna Duffy whose angled shot from 12 yards sailed over the keeper and into the top far corner for the opening score.

Avondale continued to press, Beth McCarthy’s 25-yard shot being covered by the Blarney keeper Stephanie Condron followed by an effort from Anna Duffy which was deflected for a corner as the home side looked for a second goal.

Avondale’s Lucy Moore’s long-range effort was covered by Condron in the Blarney goal before the visitors started to come forward but were met by a solid Avondale defence.

Still, Avondale keeper Chloe O’Callaghan had to be sharp to gather the ball ahead of Madeline Keane on two occasions in the final few minutes of the half.

Blarney came out strong in the early part of the second half with Madeline Keane hitting the side netting while Niamh O’Connor’s effort was tipped onto the crossbar by the Avondale keeper as the visitors looked to get back into the game.

However, in the 49th minute the home side doubled their lead when Lucy Moore’s cross from the far side slipped past the keeper with Cara Lydon tapping in from close range.

Blarney continued to press, winning a number of corners and chances falling to Aoife Daly, Niamh O’Connor and Molly Field but the Avondale defence were well able to cope with the pressure.

Blarney were dealt a further blow when Avondale added a third four minutes from time when Cara Lydon managed to get behind the Blarney defence an drove towards goal and managing to skip the ball past Condron from 15 yards.

Despite being three down, Blarney continued to press and had two good chances in the final two minutes of the game with Niamh O’Connor’s free kick from 20 yards coming off the Avondale wall and moments later Olivia Forrest’s effort coming off the post from close range, but in the end it was Avondale who took the points on the day.

Best for Avondale were keeper Chloe O’Callaghan, Lucy Moore, Beth McCarthy, Cara Lydon and Anna Duffy while Freya McGee, Niamh O’Connor, Alison Lyons, Madeline Keane and Emma McCarthy impressed for Blarney.

Blarney before the game against Avondale. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Avondale’s win placed them at the summit of the table, three points ahead of their opponents with a game in hand and six points ahead of third-placed Douglas Hall, who have games in hand themselves.

It will prove to be a very exciting and thrilling final few weeks in the league and the race for the league title.

AVONDALE: Chloe O’Callaghan, Ellie McDaid, Daisy Allen, Holly O’Hagan, Caoimhe Geraghty, Ellen Chambers, Anna Duffy, Beth McCarthy, Cara Lydon, Lucy Moore, Rhian Lloyd, Lucy Hickey, Eva Butler, Clara Ryan, Mia Mulconry.

BLARNEY: Stephanie Condron, Leah Alvarado, Aoife Daly, Freya McGee, Lucy O’Brien, Emily Logan, Emma McCarthy, Niamh O’Connor, Alison Lyons, Madeline Keane, Molly Field, Alexandra Lesley, Olivia Forrest.

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll