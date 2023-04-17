Cork City’s Eva Mangan impressed for Ireland during Euro qualifiers 

CORK CITY'S Eva Mangan made sure that the Republic of Ireland U19s remain as one of the top teams in Europe by scoring twice for her country during a qualification tournament in Norway.

The midfielder got the winner against the hosts from the penalty spot and she netted the first goal during a 4-1 victory over Croatia.

The other Cork City player in the squad was Laura Shine, and she came on as a substitute in the 88th minute against Croatia.

While Ireland missed out on a place in the final round of the U19 European Championships, Mangan made sure that her country will remain as a second seed for the next qualifying tournament.

She is a graduate of the Carrigaline United Academy that progressed into the U17 Cork City team in the Underage National Leagues. Mangan stepped up to the senior team in 2021 and scored three times in 24 league and cup appearances.

She followed that up by tallying five goals in 28 appearances in 2022.

Mangan made headlines last season by scoring a late free kick into the Shed End at Turner’s Cross, and that gave City a 3-2 victory over a high flying Sligo Rovers team.

Before the international break in March, she set up Shine to get City’s first goal of the season.

That was against Treaty United at the Market Fields and it helped the club pick up their first point of the 2023 season.

Mangan’s performance against Norway was the pick of the bunch during this international window as Ireland needed to win if they were to stay as a second seed nation.

The 19s were aggressive and the first chance fell to Mangan inside the opening 60 seconds at the Jessheim Stadium in Ullensaker.

Another chance went her way after that, and the Irish breakthrough came from Athlone Town midfielder Scarlett Herron in the 19th minute.

She won her side a penalty in the second half and Mangan converted this, making it 2-0 to Ireland. Despite Julie Jorde scoring in the 82nd minute for Norway, Ireland hung on to get the three points.

They faced Croatia on Tuesday afternoon and Mangan made it 1-0 to Ireland just before half-time.

This followed an excellent 45 minutes for the midfielder, who was repeatedly denied by a combination of good goalkeeping and tight defending.

Mangan will be in action for Cork City WFC against Athlone Town on Saturday next, hoping to help her side to return to winning ways.