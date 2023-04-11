Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 17:29

Prestigious Basketball Ireland players and coaches awards going to Cork

Seven of the 12 categories are Cork bound, with Glanmire, Demons, Ballincollig and Fr Mathew's all represented
Ciarán O'Sullivan, Emporium Cork Basketball coach. Picture: Larry Cummins

Eamonn Murphy

LEESIDERS are to the fore in the Basketball Ireland end-of-season awards, chosen in seven of the 12 categories.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Brittany Byrd drivs at Megan Connelly of DCU Mercy. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Two coaches, Mark Scannell and Ciarán O'Sullivan, and four basketballers from Cork clubs, MJ Randolph, James Hannigan, Brittany Byrd and Diego O'Herlihy, were selected for the Player and Coach of the Year prizes, while Corkonian Conor O'Sullivan was also picked for his consistency with Ulster University.

Fr Mathew's Diego O'Herlihy on the move. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
There’s a double success for UCC Demons in recognition of their magnificent return to the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, with MJ Randolph and James Hannigan picked in the Player and Young Player of the Year categories. 

Randolph Jr. averaged 30.8 points per game, shooting 83% from the free-throw line as the Cork side reached the last four. Hannigan was also a significant contributor for Daniel O’Mahony’s outfit after switching from Neptune along with his twin brother Scott. He featured in 20 games including a season-high 18-point performance in their defeat to eventual champions Emporium Cork Basketball in the playoffs.

UCC Demons' James Hannigan shoots a basket. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The InsureMyVan.ie Super League Coach of the Year also goes to Cork, as the man who led Emporium Cork Basketball to their first league title, Ciaran O’Sullivan takes the honours. The player-coach led his team to a 12-7 record in the regular season, before wins against North Conference champions DBS Éanna, South Conference runners-up UCC Demons and winners University of Galway Maree in the playoffs brought a championship to Ballincollig. 

They also reached the final four of the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup. O’Sullivan checked into 19 games during the campaign as well as coaching averaging 6.3 points per game. He came up with two huge three-pointers in the Super League final in Tallaght.

Double winners Ulster University unsurprisingly dominate the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 honours. Former Neptune underage ace Conor O’Sullivan is named ‘Player of the Year’, having been a lynchpin in both their promotion campaign and an InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup win. 

Former Neptune basketball player Conor O'Sullivan in action for Birmingham Southern College in Alabama.
Diego O’Herlihy of Dwyers of Cork Fr Mathew's has been awarded Young Player of the Year. He was among the standout performers in an 11-8 team that fell to Malahide at the quarter-final stage in the playoffs. O’Herlihy averaged 13.8ppg in 20 games, making a total of 46 threes and shooting 75% from the line.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, Mark Scannell was a worthy Coach of the Year once more, retaining the accolade, with American dynamo Brittany Byrd the obvious pick as Player of The Year. 

She took responsibility for many of the key shots in big moments and led the league in points scored (514) and points per game (25.7). She was MVP in their MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy victory against DCU Mercy on TG4, scoring 33 points.

The Address UCC Glanmire coach Mark Scannell keeps a cool head after winning the Women's Super League. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Scannell guided Glanmire to an impressive 16-2 record in league play, all the more impressive having lost some key players in the off-season.

National League Award Winners 

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League:

Player of the YearL MJ Randolph (UCC Demons). 

Young Player of the Year: James Hannigan (UCC Demons).

Coach of the Year: Ciaran O’Sullivan (Emporium Cork Basketball). 

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1:

Player of the Year: Conor O’Sullivan (Ulster University). 

Young Player of the Year: Diego O’Herlihy (Dwyers of Cork Fr Mathew's). 

Coach of the Year: Ryan McCormick (Ulster University). 

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League:

Player of the Year: Brittany Byrd (The Address UCC Glanmire). 

Young Player of the Year: Sarah Hickey (Waterford Wildcats). 

Coach of the Year: Mark Scannell (The Address UCC Glanmire). 

MissQuote.ie Women’s Division 1:

Player of the Year: Alyssa Velles (Portlaoise Panthers).

Young Player of the Year: Ciara Tolan (McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles). 

Coach of the Year: Breda Dick (Phoenix Rockets).

