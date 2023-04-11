Knee injury forces Cork's Alan Browne out of action for Preston

CORK'S Alan Browne will hope to get back before the season with Preston North End after suffering medial ligament damage.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of the Lilywhite’s 2-0 win over QPR on Good Friday at Loftus Road. The hope is it won't be serious enough to see him unavailable for Ireland's Euro qualifier against Greece in June.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe gave an update on his condition after Easter Monday’s 2-1 win over Reading at Deepdale.

"Yeah not good, Browney," he told LancsLive. "He's probably going to be a few weeks off. He has had a whack on his medial ligament and he has had a scan. He won't be with us - I don't know how long it is going to be. It is day-to-day; he is in a brace at the moment as a precaution.

We will have to take each step and day as it comes, but he's certainly not going to be available for the next two weeks I wouldn't have thought.

"And then, whatever it looks like after that, maybe there is a possibility. I am just saying that in the next two weeks, he won't play. I don't know how long it's going to be from there. We will have to wait.

"He doesn't have to get any surgery or anything like that; it is just a time healer. He will get a PRP in it, which will help the healing. But again, we won't rush him back unless we need to.

"Over the next two weeks, it will be an opportunity for someone else and then we'll take it from there."

SERVICE

The 27-year-old, who came through Ringmahon Rangers’ academy, was made club captain at the start of the 2020-21 season. This came after years of service to the white jersey, a run that began in January 2014 when he made the move to Deepale from Cork.

Over the last nine years, the midfielder has made over 300 appearances for Preston and he has scored 39 goals. Browne also featured in their EFL League One Play-Off Final victory over Swindon Town at Wembley Stadium in 2015.

This season is all about a play-off push and Preston are now in the hunt with five games left to play as they are level on points with Blackburn Rovers, who are in sixth place in the table.

The Lilywhites have never played in the Premier League and everyone at Deepdale is dreaming of competing on one of the biggest stages in world football.

Browne has been crucial to their bid as he has made 25 appearances this year in the Championship. His first league goal of the season was the winner against Birmingham City last January at St Andrew's.