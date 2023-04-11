Christy O'Connor: Cork must take a hard look at what went wrong in Ennis

AS THE Clare players and management were basking in the warm afterglow of success on the Cusack Park pitch on Sunday, Ian Maguire was languishing at the Friary end of the field, staring blankly in the other direction.

At one stage, Maguire looked up at the scoreboard, possibly still in disbelief that the scoreline staring back at him was actually true.

As Maguire stood on his own, John Cleary was about 30 metres in front of him, with his arms folded as he looked on at the Clare players and supporters celebrating with the slow trickle of supporters making their way onto the field.

Cleary was still trying to come to terms with the loss in the same way his clubmate Larry Tompkins was 26 years earlier when a Martin Daly late goal famously sank Cork.

“We were beaten, that’s it,” said a disconsolate Tompkins that day in 1997 as he left the dressing room. There was nothing more to say.

Back then, one defeat meant the end of the season. The championship is different now in that Cork are still guaranteed three more championship games once the round-robin begins in six weeks.

SEISMIC

Although Clare should have beaten Cork in Cork in 1996, this defeat was still nowhere near as seismic as the defeat to Clare in 1997 because it has been coming. Clare may not have won any of their last three league games against Cork but they were itching to get a crack at them in the championship. Because they have long believed that they would have Cork’s number on this stage.

Cork will be devastated but they will accept too that they were beaten by a far better team in the second half. Cork will be sick that they allowed Clare to create the winning score in the way they did off a short kick-out, and how open they were once Clare ran the ball down the right flank. But they’ll also appreciate a one-point defeat could have been at least five or six.

Before Cork came with that late surge, Clare had absolutely dominated the last quarter. The game would have been over only for a brilliant save from Micheál Aodh Martin in that fourth quarter. Although Cork did have five late shots at the target, Clare had five more shots at the target than their opponents in the fourth quarter.

Clare had six more shots than Cork in total. If Clare’s conversion rate was better than 50%, they’d have been home and hosed a lot earlier than the dying seconds.

The game completely turned in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter on kick-outs, especially when Clare got on top of Cork’s long kick-out. On the other hand, the signs were there in the first half as to the damage Clare were capable of inflicting off Martin’s long restarts when scoring 0-3 from that source.

In the second half, Clare scored 0-8 off kick-outs, with 0-6 coming from their own kick-out. Yet it was the manner in which Clare strangled the Cork kick-out that altered the tone and complexion of the match. After completely dominating possession in the first half, Clare owned the ball after the break.

Once Cork lost control of possession, they lost control of the match because they didn’t have the same clarity of thought once they were forced to go chasing down Clare runners.

From very early on, it was clear that referee Fergal Kelly was penalising any hairline indiscretions in the tackle once players ran at the opposition defenders.

With Clare playing the outstanding Jamie Malone as a sweeper, Cork only kicked the ball once into their full-forward line in the first half (which went out over the sideline) as they clearly focused on their running game with good angled support play. In that opening half, five of their six points came from frees.

PEDESTRIAN

After the break though, Cork were too pedestrian.

The hard direct running slowed down and dried up. It was Clare who were taking the game to a Cork side that were completely on the backfoot.

Clare were a completely different side after the break. Clare got their first two scores of the second half off Cork turnovers. The Cork defence had been applying good pressure on the Clare shooters in the first half but once Clare started to break lines at pace and get runners coming harder off the shoulder and on the loop, Cork couldn’t slow down that momentum once Clare had such a grip on kick-outs.

In the first half, Ian Maguire was fouled for three frees, but Ruari Deane was the difference between the two teams. In that half, Deane had 21 possessions while he was involved in two scores and was fouled for two frees. He was really taking the game to Clare but Deane only had nine possessions after the break, which was a metaphor for how Clare effectively halved Cork’s possession numbers.

Cork will look back with regret on Brian O’Driscoll’s shot that crashed off the crossbar in the 20th minute. A goal at that stage would have put Cork four points ahead.

Yet Cork led by four points early in the second half and they couldn’t push on because Clare grabbed the game by the throat instead. In the end, Cork only scored 0-5 from play; Clare scored 0-12 from play.

Ennis is a tough place to come in the championship but the better team won. And whatever happens from now on, Cork are in the last place they wanted, and needed, to be.