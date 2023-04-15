Christy O'Connor: Hurling's unsung shooting stars deserve to be recognised

AT an event in Croke Park last October to recognise the Joe McDonagh and Tailteann Cup teams of the year, along with the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher 2022 Championship team, the evening was shot through with sadness and poignancy as the late Tyrone hurling star, Damian Casey was posthumously awarded the Nicky Rackard hurler of the year.

It was also Damian’s fourth year in a row to be named on the Ring/Rackard/Meagher championship team of the year. Seán Casey, Damien’s father, was there to collect the awards as, less than a month after scoring 0-14 against Roscommon in the Rackard final, Damian tragically lost his life in an accident in Spain.

He may have never had the profile of the top players but Damian Casey was one of the most prolific players to ever play the game, smashing all kinds of records as he went.

In the Rackard win against Donegal, Damian broke the 400-point mark in championship hurling, in just over 39 appearances. In league and championship, his tally was 39 goals and 894 points, with an average of over 10 points per game.

Damian’s final match for Tyrone was his 101st since first making the team in early 2012. Over the following decade, Damian Casey was never once dropped for loss of form or breach of discipline. He was never suspended. He was never injured either, despite working part of his professional life in the north of England and Scotland.

Hugely regarded amongst hurling anoraks, it was still sad that it took until his passing for the wider hurling and GAA community to realise just how good Damian Casey was, and how far-reaching his numbers went.

For too long brilliant hurlers like Damian Casey never got the recognition they deserved. That was naturally a by-product of playing hurling at the level they operated at, and the lack of profile around those competitions. In many cases, those very same players struggled for recognition even within their own counties.

Tyrone's brilliant forward Damian Casey. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The GAA could only do so much to raise the wider profile of those competitions but for too long they were still too easily forgotten about. In fairness to the GAA though, when they released their media guide last week, there was widespread acknowledgement of so many of those brilliant hurlers in the lists of senior hurling championship top scorers, and appearances.

Compiled by Pádraig Ferguson, who donated his archive to the GAA, which the GAA are digitising, Damian Casey publicly appeared in the top 10 championship scorers for the first time, coming in 7th, just 16 points behind Tipperary’s Eoin Kelly.

In all of the official lists up to this point, the rest of those top 10 positions – from 7th to 10th – were filled by Seamus Callanan, Tony Kelly, Shane Dooley and Christy Ring.

On Ferguson’s list though, those 8th and 9th positions are occupied by Paul Branniff (Down) and Ruari Convery (Derry). Callanan is now 10th, with Antrim’s Neil McManus 11th and Longford’s Joe O’Brien 12th.

STANDARD

The cynics will ask how O’Brien can be ranked higher than Tony Kelly and Christy Ring when they were operating at a far higher standard, where scores were much harder to come by. It’s a fair point but a player like O’Brien can only operate at the level his county does.

In the GAA’s top 43 championship scorers, 21 are players from outside the top 10. That includes players from Fermanagh (Seán Corrigan, 15th), London (Martin Finn, 19th), Leitrim (Clement Cunniffe, 22nd) and Sligo (Gerard O’Kelly Lynch, 42nd).

The immense service of players from outside the elite counties is also evident in the list of top championship appearances. Westmeath’s Derek McNicholas is second with 75 appearances, one behind Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh and one ahead of TJ Reid.

Brendan Murtagh (Westmeath), Conor Woods (Down) and Ruari Convery (Derry) also make it into that top 10. Down’s Graham Clarke, one of the outstanding hurling goalkeepers of the modern era, is joint-11th alongside Christy Ring, Eoin Kelly and David Burke with 64 appearances.

Donegal’s Danny Cullen is just one of 23 players to have made more than 60 championship appearances while another Donegal hurler, Seán McVeigh, is just outside that bracket with 58 appearances. In total, there are 11 players from counties outside the top 10 in that all-time list of the top 43.

The publication of the list is timely with the Ring, Rackard and Meagher competitions all starting this weekend, with the Joe McDonagh Cup started having begun last weekend.

In the lead-up to the start of the competition, one of the key narratives surrounded Offaly having to play seven weeks in a row.

After playing four league games in succession, where they won Division 2, their opening Joe McDonagh game against Laois will now be quickly followed by games against Kildare and Down. Would that happen to a team in the Liam MacCarthy Cup? Absolutely not.

At least the Joe McDonagh winners will have three weeks to prepare for a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final, and not just the seven days they were given in previous years. The Joe McDonagh final is also live on TV on May 27.

Those steps may seem small but they are massive for the profile of the competition, and its players, which they rightly deserve. For now, brilliant players right across the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups will give everything they have for their county over the next two months.

They don’t play before big crowds or enjoy much of a profile. But when we get the chance, we should enjoy and appreciate those players while we can.