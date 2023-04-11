Cork fans questioning why footballers are failing to match up

CORK'S disappointing and extremely damaging 0-13 to 0-14 defeat to Clare in Cusack Park in the Munster Championship on Sunday really felt like a team taking a collective two steps backwards in terms of their progress and development, as any recent gains were wiped away with the result.

Cork have shown improvement in most facets of the game in the past few months, but a result like this, where they were expected to win, will feel like someone has left all the air out of their tyres.

Clare may have been relegated from Division 2 this year, but ultimately both these sides operated in the same tier for a reason.

Sunday showed that even though Cork may have finished three places above them in the final league table, Clare were still well-equipped to scalp Cork.

What’s more, you would fancy Podge Collins’ charges to now go on and beat Limerick in the Munster semi-final and secure a berth in the upcoming All-Ireland round-robin series, while John Cleary’s side are now hoping for favours to be able to join them.

Clare scored 14 points in the one-point win, but it is also worth noting that they also registered 14 wides on the day. To concede 28 scoring opportunities to an attack that has recently been relegated to Division 3 of the League is a clear indicator that Cork really struggled on the day.

For the record, Cork kicked five wides to add to their 13 scores, as well as hitting the crossbar, but it means Clare had far more scoring attempts.

O’Driscoll did strike the crossbar with a rasper of a shot in the first half, although Clare midfielder Darragh Bohannon was denied by a brilliant Micheál Aodh Martin save in the second half, so those efforts effectively cancel each other out in the XG stakes.

FAILED TO FIRE

Sticking out like a sore thumb was the fact that Cork only had four scorers on the day, with two of those, Rory Maguire and Kevin O’Donovan, being defenders. Douglas’ Sean Powter grabbed the other Cork point. He is officially a member of the forward union this year, but he wouldn’t be considered an out-and-out forward either.

Steven Sherlock grabbed the other 10 Cork points on the day, with eight of those being from placed balls. The rest of Cork’s attackers did not fire at all.

Three of Cork’s starting forward line were replaced in the second half, with Eoghan McSweeney, Chris óg Jones and Brian O’Driscoll being replaced by Killian O’Hanlon, Conor Corbett and John O’Rourke, but none of the new men could make their presence felt on the scoreboard either.

Sherlock was not even down to start this one, being a late replacement for injured captain Brian Hurley.

In fairness to the St Finbarr’s star, he would have expected that a 10-point personal tally should have been enough to lead Cork to victory, but no one would have legislated for the rest of the Cork team only registering three points between them all.

Cork scored three goals and had seven different scorers when beating Clare at the same venue just one month ago. Up to that point Cork had scored 13 goals in four games, but the green flags then dried up in the last league fixture away to Louth up in Ardee, and the trend continued in Ennis.

With both Brian Hurley and Cathail O’Mahony absent, it will not have gone unnoticed by many that Nemo Rangers’ Luke Connolly was busy kicking five points for his club on in their league encounter against Carbery Rangers on Sunday. Cork could certainly have used his firepower up in Ennis.

In the build-up this had been talked up as a season-defining game, mainly for the reason it was exactly that!

There will be no testing themselves against Jack O’Connor’s All-Ireland champions Kerry in the Munster Final now, and depending on results in other provinces there might be no Sam Maguire bid this year.

But, even if they did manage to sneak in as one of the last of the sixteen teams to contest the All-Ireland proper, it is difficult to have any confidence right now that Cork would be able to be serious contenders after this result.

Should Cork end up having to play in the Tailteann Cup they will have no one to blame but themselves, as they had two chances of qualifying for the All-Ireland proper and were unable to take control of their own destiny.