Top clubs clash in RedFM Hurling League as Blackrock meet Sarsfields

In pre-Covid times, this would be the time of year when the bright start to the county leagues, with regular fixtures for clubs, would grind to something of a halt.

As championship hoved closer into view, teams wouldn’t want to risk injury with further games. Thereafter, the schedule would become more ragged, with fixtures dependent on how the clubs were faring in the championship.

Now, thanks to the split season and the clearer structure for championship fixtures, the league calendar also has better definition. However, even with that, last year showed that there was no longer a place for league semi-finals.

It just so happened that the two pairings in the last four in Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League – Blackrock-Sarsfields and Douglas-Kanturk – were also in the same groups in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC and so the championship fixtures doubled up.

Blackrock and Sars met on Saturday, July 30 and, as the 60-minute mark neared, the Riverstown side led by 0-17 to 0-13. Alan Connolly’s goal gave the Rockies hope and then, when he scored his eighth point of the game, we faced the unusual prospect of extra time after a round-robin match.

However, Connolly struck the winner to give his team two championship points and send them to the league final. A week later, Douglas’s win over Kanturk ensured the league decider would be an all-city affair, though logistics wouldn’t allow it to be played until November.

Blakrock won that and the defending champions have had a good start to the current campaign, beating Carrigtwohill and Fr O’Neills before drawing with Douglas a fortnight ago.

That leaves them in second place on five points, one behind the only team with a 100 percent record after three rounds of games – Sars, who they face on Sunday morning in a repeat of last year’s semi-final. That match takes place at Church Road at 11.30am.

Like Sars and the Rockies, Na Piarsaigh won their first two games but suffered their first loss last time out, against Fr O’Neills. The northsiders will look to bounce back when they face the unbeaten Douglas – one win and two draws – tonight at 7pm.

The other games all take place on Sunday. Carrigtwohill and Fr O’Neills have an 11.30am engagement, as do Charleville and Kanturk, while Erin’s Own welcome Killeagh to Caherlag at 2pm.

Kanturk's Liam Cashman tries to evade Darren Casey of Charleville in the 2020 Co-op SuperStores Senior A Hurling Championship at Mallow. Now both at premier senior, they meet in Division 1 of the league on Sunday. Picture: Larry Cummins

After three rounds in Division 2, county premier senior champions St Finbarr’s are in a share of the lead on five points with Courcey Rovers.

Having beaten their predecessors as county champions, Midleton, last time out, the Barrs host neighbours Bishopstown in Togher tonight (7.15pm), with the Town having lost their three outings to date.

Courceys are also at home, taking on Fermoy – one win so far – on Sunday morning. Glen Rovers are the only team with a 100 percent record, having won their two matches to date before the scheduled game against Mallow two weeks ago was postponed. Their assignment this weekend is at home to Midleton on Sunday at 1pm, with the Magpies having won, drawn and lost one game so far.

Also on Sunday, fourth-placed Bride Rovers take on Mallow while Ballincollig entertain Newtownshandrum.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Thursday, April 13

Division 1: Na Piarsaigh v Douglas (7pm).

Division 2: St Finbarr’s v Bishopstown (7.15pm).

Friday, April 14

Division 5: Watergrasshill v Midleton (7pm).

Division 6: Sarsfields v Barryroe (8pm).

Saturday, April 15 (3pm unless stated)

Division 3: Blarney v Blackrock.

Division 4: Kildorrery v Cloyne (6.30pm).

Division 5: Mayfield v Cloughduv (6pm).

Division 6: Na Piarsaigh v Ballygarvan.

Division 7: Kilshannig v Valley Rovers, Nemo Rangers v Glen Rovers, St Finbarr’s v Ballinascarthy.

Sunday, April 16 (11.30am unless stated)

Division 1: Blackrock v Sarsfields, Carrigtwohill v Fr O’Neills, Charleville v Kanturk, Erin’s Own v Killeagh (2pm).

Division 2: Ballincollig v Newtownshandrum, Bride Rovers v Mallow, Courcey Rovers v Fermoy, Glen Rovers v Midleton (1pm).

Division 3: Ballymartle v Éire Óg, Inniscarra v Newcestown, Kilworth v Bandon, Carrigaline v Castlelyons (2pm).

Division 4: Aghabullogue v Lisgoold, Ballyhea v Ballinhassig, Valley Rovers v St Catherine’s.

Division 5: Castlemartyr v Aghada, Dungourney v Argideen Rangers, Russell Rovers v Ballygiblin.

Division 6: Meelin v Tracton, Douglas v Kilbrittain (3pm).

Division 7: Erin’s Own v Ballinora (6pm).