Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 20:03

Féile joy for Carrigtwohill after cracking clash with Kiltha Óg goes to extra time

Victors pushed on after Ben Fitzgerald's goal to land the Premier 2 title
Carrigtwohill celebrate their John West Féile Division 2 victory at St Michael's. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Rory Noonan

Carrigtwohill 2-6 Kiltha Óg 1-3 (after extra-time)

IN the battle of the East Cork sides, Carrigtwohill came out on top in the John West Féile Division 2 final at St Michael’s.

It was a close contest all through with two second-half points from Kiltha Óg taking it to extra-time, where a goal from Ben Fitzgerald proved decisive for the winners. To reach the final it was a tough few days for both sides, with group games on Saturday before a semi-final and final on Monday evening.

On Saturday they had to come through their section before reaching a group final and then on to Monday’s games at St Michael’s Park. So most of these players have been involved in at least five games between Saturday and Monday, one of the reasons the time per half is shortened to 15 minutes for the final, along with shorter times for the group stages.

In the semi-final, Carrigtwohill got the better of St Colum's and Kiltha were victorious over Kilshannig to reach the decider.

Martin O'Brien, Rebel Og presents Jerry O'Sullivan and Jack Flanagan, Carrigtwohill, with the cup. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fitzgerald had opened the scoring for Carrigtwohill early on before a goal from Evan Connolly put Kiltha in front.

Carrig responded with a goal of their own, from Cillian Rooney to retake the lead.

Fitzgerald and Tom Walsh added points to see Carrigtwohill lead by 1-3 to 1-1 at half-time in normal time.

Credit to Kiltha Óg they took the game to Carrigtwohill in the second half, with Mark Cody putting a point between the sides. Late on Finn Connaughton pointed for Kiltha Óg to send it to extra-time.

Two minutes in and Kiltha Óg keeper Charlie Roche saved superbly to deny Rian Thornhill what looked like a certain goal. But there was nothing he could do when the ball broke to Fitzgerald to rattle the net to make it 2-3 to 1-3.

Thornhill added a point to stretch their lead, with Sam Ring increasing it further.

Fitzgerald, fittingly after an impressive display, got the last score of the tie to see his side run out deserving winners on the night.

Tom Walsh, Carrigtwohill, takes on Darragh Ronayne, Rory Lynch and Finn Connaughton, Kiltha Óg. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: B Fitzgerald 1-3 (0-2 f), C Rooney 1-0, T Walsh, R Thornhill, S Ring 0-1 each.

Kiltha Óg: E Connolly 1-0, F Connaughton (f), M Cody (f), J Clifford 0-1 each.

CARRIGTWOHILL: A Lee; C Cashell, J Cullimore, B Fitzgerald; J Flanagan, M Foley, C Galvin; D Horgan, K Kidney, Sean Og Madden, A McCarthy, J Nolan, S O’Donovan, R Thornhill, R O’Keeffe.

Subs: J O’Connor, S Power, Sam Ring, C Rooney, C Seymour, T Walsh, P Warren-Perry, J O’Sullivan.

KILTHA ÓG: C Roche; A Ahern, F Asnboro, C Booth, J Clifford, T Casey, M Cody, F Connaughton, E Connolly, B Cooney, K Geaney, R Kelly, N Leahy, R Lynch, D Walsh.

Subs: M O’Mahony, J O’Neill, D Ronayne, A West, R Cremin, L Keane, C Smiddy, Oscar Smiddy, L Falahey.

Referee: Sean Forde, Nemo Rangers.

rebel ogcork gaa
