Glanmire pip Douglas to capture Premier 1 Féile football crown

Glanmire 0-6 Douglas 0-5

GLORY for Glanmire as they won the John West Féile U15 Premier 1 football title following an entertaining and hard-earned win over Douglas in the decider at Brinny on Monday evening.

These two sides have had some great battles coming up through the underage ranks in recent years and this particular meeting was no different. It’s Glanmire’s first Féile success since 2016.

Douglas' Thomas Murray and Noah Duane tackling Ruaidhraí Dennehy, Glanmire. Picture: Denis Boyle

Glanmire deserved the victory; they made a fast start which was key in securing the win. Douglas’ semi-final which was on an hour and a half before the final went to extra time as they eventually saw off St Nicks and that may have been a factor in their slow opening. Glanmire required a late goal to beat Carrigaline in the other semi-final which was also on at the same time.

In front of a big crowd, Glanmire nearly made a dream start 42 seconds in, attacking with purpose Tom O’Flynn set up Cian Daly, but his well-struck shot was brilliantly saved by Douglas goalkeeper Luke Morrissey.

The netminder was called into action once again 40 seconds later when Glanmire opened up the opposition's defence. Cathal Galvin gave a clever pass into Daly, but for the second time in under a minute, Morrissey denied Glanmire a certain goal, as he spread himself well to stop the ball from going into the net.

The Imokilly team were in control at this stage and made their dominance count on the scoreboard kicking three consecutive points, a Liam Lynch free, Daly and Adam Leahy with the important scores. It took Douglas time to settle, not a huge surprise given their semi-final exploits, but they did get on the scoreboard after 10 minutes when impressive midfielder Darragh O’Connor bisected the posts following a driving run.

Glanmire were on top in the crucial areas of the pitch and the winners finished the first half with two points through Daly and Lynch, 0-5 to 0-1 at the break.

Douglas improved on the resumption, O’Connor raising two white flags in the first three minutes of the new half to reduce the deficit down to two points, 0-5 to 0-3. Lynch pushed the East Cork side three points clear with seven minutes remaining.

The team in yellow and green would fail to score for the remainder of the game, but their defence was immense in the closing stages, with Ronan Fitzpatrick and Cormac Fennessy particularly impressive. A Ben Herlihy free and a fine Ciarán Fitzpatrick effort brought Douglas to within one point of their opposition, but Glanmire held firm to prevail by the narrowest of margins.

Credit to a gallant Douglas side who played their part in a very entertaining decider but this day belonged to Glanmire as they deny Douglas a consecutive triumph in this competition.

Glanmire captain Cathal Galvin accepting the cup. Picture: Denis Boyle

Scorers for Glanmire: L Lynch 0-3 (0-1 f), C Daly 0-2, A Leahy 0-1.

Douglas: D O’Connor 0-3, B Herlihy (f), C Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

GLANMIRE: Z Deane; B Murphy, R Fitzpatrick, D Pomeroy; R Dennehy, C Fennessy, D Crowley; T O’Flynn, A Leahy; C Daly, C Galvin, L Lynch; A Bollard, A Dunlea, C Nolan.

Sub: A Naughton for D Pomeroy (h-t).

DOUGLAS: L Morrissey; J Gordon, P Rudden, J Culligan; C McLoughlin, D O’Donoghue, F O’Sullivan; D O’Connor, S O’Sullivan; A Reidy, L Cregan, N Duane; B Herlihy, C Fitzgerald, T Murray.

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).