Cian Murphy's goal gives Cork City crucial win at home to Dundalk

Cork City 1 Dundalk 0

CORK City eased some of the pressure with a victory over Dundalk at Turner's Cross on Easter Monday.

Cian Murphy's first-half strike was enough to earn City their second win of the season and leave the Rebel Army with nine points from their first round of league fixtures. It wasn’t a vintage performance but they battled extremely hard to send the majority of the 3,674 spectators in attendance home happy.

Colin Healy made three changes from the side that suffered that four-goal defeat against St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday. Albin Winbo, Daniel Krezic and Darragh Crowley all dropped out. Captain Cian Coleman returned to the side alongside Cian Murphy, who was making his first of the season after returning from injury. There was also a place in the City starting 11 for the first time in the league for Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

City could have been behind within seconds had it not been for an excellent piece of defending from Jonas Hakkinen. Dundalk created an overload on their right-hand side, which allowed Johannes Yli-Kokko to gain access into the City penalty area, but the player was denied by a wonderful slide tackling block from Hakkinen.

The Rebel Army were having joy of their own down their left-hand side. On several occasions during the early stages, Cian Bargary found himself on the ball and was causing the visitors problems.

Neither side were having a real impact midway through the first half. Dundalk were slightly winning the possession battle but weren’t doing anything significant with the ball.

O’Brien-Whitmarsh, who was playing in the more advanced role of the three midfielders, showed a lot of promise. He was willing to get on the ball in tight areas, the timing of his runs were excellent and he wasn’t afraid to put his foot in for a challenge. In one or two moments his inexperience showed when he overhit a pass in a good position and when he dwelled on the ball a little longer than he should and ended up on the deck from a hefty fair tackle.

On his first start of the season, Murphy looked a little uncomfortable on the right wing. With it not being his natural position, he didn’t give City much in terms of width but did offer support to Ruairi Keating by often drifting inside.

Hayden Muller of Dundalk in action against Ruairi Keating of Cork City. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

City grew into the game as the half aged. Ally Gilchrist should have at least hit the target with a headed opportunity, and Keating as usual, was asking questions of the opposition defence with his willingness to chase every ball.

Dundalk influence in the game weakened as Stephen O’Donnell’s men struggled to cope playing against a heavy breeze. City deservingly went in front through Murphy who found himself through on goal after drifting in from the wing. With the onrushing Nathan Shepperd slipping on his approach to narrow the gap for Murphy, the City striker calmly slotted the ball between the keepers’ leg.

Cian Murphy of Cork City shoots to score his side's first goal against Dundalk at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dundalk looked like a shadow of the side that showed promise early in the game with the Lilywhites nervous in possession. Sheppard particularly stood out, with the keeper fluffing his kicks on more than one occasion. Dundalk were thankful to Greg Sloggett for keeping the deficit to one at half-time after the midfielder positioned himself excellently to clear what looked like a certain goal, from Coleman’s header across the six-yard area.

Dundalk looked to rectify their flat first-half performance with the introduction of John Martin for the second period, and his presence did seem to have a positive effect on the away side.

O’Donnell’s side were pushing hard for the equaliser with City struggling to get out of their own half.

Although there was a lack of quality in possession from the City players, they could not be faulted for their willingness to fight for every ball and work hard for one another to hold onto their slender lead, and on occasions threatened to increase it.

Rayhann Tulloch looked the most likely to level the game with the Dundalk winger twice going close, however he was unable to hit the target with both efforts.

Next up for City is a trip to Dublin where they take on bottom-of-the-table UCD.

CITY: Corcoran; Honohan, Gilchrist, Hakkinen, Custovic; Bolger, Coleman, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Coffey 69); Murphy (Varian 78), Keating, Bargary (Crowley 71).

DUNDALK: Shepherd; Davies, Boyle, Muller, McCourt (Hoban, 72); Slogget, Yli-Kokko (O’Kane 57), Lewis (Ward 57), Malley, Tullock; Kelly (Martin 46).

Referee: S Grant