Douglas grab win over Ballincollig as Kevin Flahive impresses on return 

Douglas 2-7 Ballincollig 0-6

DOUGLAS picked up their second win in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions Football League, as they defeated Ballincollig, who remain winless after four.

On another positive note, Cork footballer Kevin Flahive made his comeback from the injury that forced him off last summer against Kerry as a second-half sub.

The Village started strongly and picked up the first score as Dara Dorgan fired one over from play inside three minutes.

Both sides struggled to break each other down, and it looked as though it was going to be a long battle of attrition, with Douglas getting their opening score from a Brian Hartnett free after fourteen minutes. Ballincollig responded, scoring two frees, taking their lead to two. Douglas’ failure to get through Ballincollig’s defence held them back, as another Hartnett free marked only their second score after 23 minutes.

Ballincollig’s Matty O’Sullivan received a black card on the eve of half-time, and the hosts capitalised on their temporary advantage, levelling the scores before the break with another Hartnett free.

After a passive first half that saw Douglas give away cheap turnovers and frees, Flahive made his long-awaited return, while Conor Russell was also introduced.

Needing a response, full-forward Adam Cantwell stepped up to the plate, with his excellent goal giving his side the lead two minutes into the second half, before Hartnett’s third free extending their lead to four.

Ballincollig remained in the fight, converting two frees that reduced the deficit to two points. Douglas answered with two points from play, including a brilliant score from substitute Fionn Sheehan.

It was the hosts who started to control the game, as their fresh legs overpowered a Ballincollig side who were shy on numbers. After trading scores once more, Douglas delivered the crushing blow, as Cantwell got his second goal with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Ballincollig will host Carbery Rangers in two weeks, while Douglas make the trip west to face Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Douglas: A Cantwell 2-0, B Hartnett 0-4 f, F Sheehan 0-2, C Kingston 0-1.

Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-4 (0-3 f), D Dorgan 0-1, D Murphy 0-1 f.

DOUGLAS: E O’Brien; N Lynch, C Kenny, S Wilson; B Lynch, D Kelly, D Ward; C Kingston, B Hartnett; S Ahern, D Kelly, N Hartnett; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, J Cunningham.

Subs: B Turnbull for J Cunningham (11, inj), K Flahive for A O’Hare (h-t), C Russell for D Kelly (h-t), F Sheehan for S Ahern (36), D Harte for D Kelly (48), L Healy for B Lynch (51), F O’Luanaigh for D Ward (51).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; M O’Sullivan, C Moore, S O’Donoghue; J O’Connor, F Down, D Ebili; C Sheehan, C Dorgan; A Cronin, D Dorgan, C Buckley; D O’Shea, O Dorgan, D Murphy.

Sub: J Wills for D Dorgan (7, inj).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).