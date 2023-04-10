Eoghan O’Connell braced for major test as Wrexham host Notts County

ONE of the most exciting title races in English football will be decided this month with a Cork man in the centre of the action.

Eoghan O’Connell and Wrexham have already collected 100 points in the National League and Notts County are level with them with the two clubs colliding today at 3pm.

Only one team goes up automatically in the National League and the other goes into a play-off series that there’s no second chance in. Wrexham felt that pain last season as they were pipped to top spot in the National League by Stockport County and they lost in the promotion semi-finals to Grimsby Town.

O’Connell has proven to be an asset to Wrexham since he moved to the north-Welsh side in January 2023 from Charlton Athletic.

The defender has also put his goal-scoring ability on show as he found the back of the net twice in nine games, with the most recent coming during a 5-1 victory over Oldham Athletic.

Wrexham are now going into the run in dreaming of a return to the Football League after playing in the fifth tier of the English football pyramid for the last 15 years.

IMPACT

O’Connell had an instant impact on their title ambitions as he helped reduce the number of goals that Wrexham were conceding. Before his arrival, clean sheets were a rarity and almost every win was a hard-fought victory.

Some of their most recent results featuring the defender from Cork are a 4-0 hammering of Dagenham & Redbridge and a 3-0 victory over York United.

This has helped Wrexham get a +2 goal difference, which could prove vital at the end of the season if things still remain close between themselves and Notts County.

The whole squad is focused on winning the league title and not breaking any points records in the final few weeks of the season.

"I haven't really paid much attention to those records and that's the absolute truth," manager Phil Parkinson said.

"Because there's only one prize we want and it's in six games time."

Should they secure promotion and the league title, the celebrations will be watched my millions as Wrexham is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Picture: PA

The Hollywood duo purchased the club in September 2020 from the Wrexham Supporters Trust and they have overseen Wrexham’s rise to the top of the National League.

A key part of their plan was signing players capable of competing, and two big names that were brought in were Paul Mullins and O’Connell.

The defender will be off to the United States with Wrexham in the summer for a pre-season game against Manchester United.