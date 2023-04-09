Cork stunned by Clare late on in exciting Munster football quarter-final in Ennis

Clare 0-14 Cork 0-13

CLARE stunned Cork with an injury-time winner in a dramatic Munster SFC quarter-final at Cusack Park, Ennis, on Sunday.

Cork looked to have brought the tie to extra-time with a Kevin O’Donovan equaliser three minutes into four added on for stoppages, but there was still room for one more attack and Clare came up with a most unlikely hero.

Corner-back Cillian Rouine popped up in the clear in front of the Cork posts and fisted over the point, which rescued Clare’s season to the delight of their supporters in the crowd of 3,661.

Clare's Eoin Cleary celebrates winning with his mother Caroline at the end of Cork's shock defeat in Ennis. Picture: INPHO/Natasha Barton

It means the Banner can still qualify for the All-Ireland championship if they overcome neighbours Limerick in the semi-final while Cork now have a long wait to the start of the new format in the Sam Maguire Cup.

Clare deserved to win and would have been out of sight much earlier had they not matched their 14 points with the same number of wides, nine more than a Cork side, who at one stage swept four points clear early in the second half.

Points from Steven Sherlock, who replaced the injured Brian Hurley from the selected team, kicked two and Sean Powter another for a 0-9 to 0-5 lead after 40 minutes only for Clare to do the same to cut the lead to the minimum.

The sides were level seven times during an exciting second half with Cork keeper Micheal Aodh Martin denying Darragh Bohannon with a terrific one-handed save on the hour.

In the first half, Clare settled quicker with Keelan Sexton finding the range twice inside five minutes before Cork hit back with a run of frees from Sherlock.

He had the teams level for the first time with his second effort after 13 minutes following another foul on his St Finbarr’s clubmate Ian Maguire.

Clare, though, edged back in front again a couple of minutes later with an impressive left-footed kick from captain Eoin Cleary but Cork then struck something of a purple patch by claiming three points without response.

Sherlock again landed a couple of frees following fouls on Rory Maguire and Ruairi Deane to nudge Cork in front for the first time, 0-4 to 0-3 by the 20th minute.

And they almost made the Banner pay for a wayward kick-out which came Deane’s direction and Cork’s most influential performer sent Brian O’Driscoll bearing down on goal only for his stunning shot to crash against the underside of the crossbar and away.

Still, the visitors kicked the opening score from play after 26 minutes with a confident finish from Rory Maguire to make it a two-point game only for Podge Collins to reply almost immediately with a well-taken score. Sherlock closed out the scoring with his fifth free approaching the break.

Colm O'Callaghan of Cork is squeezed out by Pearse Lillis and Darragh Bohannon of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Natasha Barton

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 0-10 (0-7 f, 0-1 45), S Powter, R Maguire, K O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Clare: K Sexton 0-4, E Cleary 0-4 (0-1 f), E McMahon 0-2, J Malone, P Collins, C Rouine, G Cooney 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O’Donovan (do), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); S Powter (Douglas), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), C Óg Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for McSweeney 48, C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Jones 57, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for O’Driscoll and C Kiely (Ballincollig) for Fahy 68.

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; C O’Connor, D Bohannon; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: D O’Neill for O’Connor, half-time, G Cooney for Coughlan 50, M McInerney for McMahon 68, A Sweeney for Collins injured 70+2.

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).