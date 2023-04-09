Paul Kerrigan and Luke Connolly kick Nemo to victory over Carbery Rangers

Carbery Rangers 0-11

Nemo Rangers 2-15

REIGNING premier SFC winners Nemo Rangers defeated Carbery Rangers in a keenly contested Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League Round 4 fixture at Rosscarbery on Easter Sunday.

In the battle of the Rangers, this game which had a championship feel to it, was still in the balance with five minutes remaining.

Nemo finished with a flourish to prevail by ten points, probably a bit harsh on Ross who gave it everything.

It has been a contrasting start to the league for both teams.

Nemo have now won all four games meanwhile Carbery Rangers remain pointless, but for the vast majority of the game you wouldn’t have known who was joint top and who was joint bottom of the table.

Nemo made a dream start two minutes in, Paul Kerrigan set up Oran McElligott and the latter fisted the ball into the net from close range.

The home side replied through a Darragh Hayes free before Kerrigan rolled back the years with two brilliant points within a minute. Nemo went six points clear after 26 minutes, 1-6 to 0-3, until Ross who were firmly in the game finished the first half positively with two white flags, Patrick Hurley and the impressive Ciarán Santry with the efforts, 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.

On the resumption, the sides exchanged the next four points, still leaving just four points between the teams.

Luke Connolly bisected the posts on the stroke of the 45th minute, but the home side replied courtesy of a long-range free from goalkeeper Paul Shanahan. Nemo pushed seven points clear through three quick points, until the West-Cork team landed two fine points, Darragh Hayes and the experienced John Hayes with the white flags leaving just five points between the sides with five minutes remaining.

The city side flexed their muscles in the closing stages, outscoring their opposition 1-3 to 0-1. Alan O’Donovan with the green flag two minutes from time.

Nemo are at home to Cill na Martra on Sunday, April 23 at 11.30am.

Ross travel to fellow strugglers Ballincollig on the same day and at the same time.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-4 (0-1f), C Santry 0-3, P Shanahan (f), P Hurley 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: P Kerrigan (1f), L Connolly (2f) 0-5 each, O McElligott 1-2, A O’Donovan 1-0, R Dalton, G Sayers (f), S Cronin 0-1 each.

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; S Linehan, T O’Rourke, K Scannell; P Hurley, C Daly, N Keane; B Kerr, A Jennings; J Hodnett, C O’Donovan, K Keane; J O’Brien, D Hayes, C Santry.

Subs: J Hayes for C O’Donovan (35).

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; M Hill, B Murphy, K Histon; L Horgan, E Nation, S Cronin; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, R Dalton, J Horgan; P Kerrigan, O McElligott, L Connolly.

Subs: G Sayers for O McElligott (52).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).