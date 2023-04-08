Cill na Martra inflict first Cork Credit Unions Football League loss on St Finbarr's

Cill na Martra 1-15 St Finbarr’s 1-11

CILL na Martra edged out St Finbarr’s in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League Round 4 contest at Cill na Martra on Saturday afternoon.

This was a deserved win for the home team, with Micheál Ó Deasúna in splendid form, while Maidhcí Ó Duinnín kicked three crucial points. The Muskerry side have now five points, the same as the Barrs, as they suffered their first defeat.

The Gaeltacht side, aided by the wind, kicked the first point through Ó Deasúna, before the away side raised three white flags from Denis O’Brien, John Barrett and a Colm Barrett free, 0-3 to 0-1 after nine minutes. The Barrs, missing more than ten players, remarkably wouldn’t score again for another 20 minutes.

Led on by Ó Deasúna, Daniel Ó Duinnín and Maidhcí Ó Duinnín, Cill na Martra kicked 10 points without reply to lead 0-11 to 0-3, before Reece McInerney pointed from a free after 29 minutes for the Togher club, 0-11 to 0-4 at the break.

On the resumption, the away side now aided by the wind got off to a dream start, sub Jerry Murphy capitalised on a mistake by Cill na Martra netminder Antaine Ó Conaill and the youngster had the simple task of kicking the ball into an empty net. The city side landed three of the next five points to leave just a goal between the sides after 45 minutes, 0-13 to 1-7.

The sides traded points before the impressive Ó Deasúna raised a green flag for his side. The winners had to play the final seven minutes with 14 players when Daniel Ó Duinnín received a black card.

Despite the Blues kicking three points on the trot to leave a goal between the sides, they never looked like getting the goal that was required.

The Barrs were reduced to 14 players in injury time when Dylan Quinn received a second yellow card. Sub Dean Mac Cárthaigh landed the insurance score for John Evans' side.

Scorers for Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasúna 1-7 (0-4 f), M Ó Duinnín 0-3, D Ó Duinnín 0-2, C Ó Duinnín, D Ó hUrdail, D Mac Cárthaigh 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: R McInerney 0-4 (0-3f), J Murphy 1-0, C Barrett (f), D O’Brien 0-2 each, C Lyons, D Quinn, J Barrett 0-1 each.

CILL NA MARTRA: A Ó Conaill; F Ó Faoláin, T Ó Corcora, C Ó Cróinín; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; A Ó Cuana, F Ó hÉalaithe; E Ó Conaill, D Ó hUrdail, C Ó Duinnín; M Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, D Ó Duinnín.

Sub: D Mac Cárthaigh for E Ó Conaill (42).

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; D Byrne, A O’Connor, A McCarthy; C Lyons, D Quinn, C Scully; C Crowley, L Hannigan; D O’Brien, R McInerney, A Lyne; C Barrett, C Keane, J Barrett.

Subs: J Murphy for C Keane (h-t), M Shields for C Crowley (44).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).