Good Friday for Newcestown footballers in the league as they hit Aghada for 2-22

Newcestown 2-22 Aghada 1-9

NEWCESTOWN were too strong for Aghada in the Cork Credit Unions Division 2 Football League Round 4 encounter at a bitterly cold Newcestown on Good Friday.

The Carbery club have now won three games and lost one, while for Aghada they remain pointless. Séamus O’Sullivan was the star of the show, with the Newcestown corner forward landing eight points, seven from play.

Aghada went into an early 0-2 to 0-1 lead after eight minutes before Newcestown hit five unanswered points, O’Sullivan with three of those white flags. Against the run of play, the away side netted a goal, Jake O’Donoghue set up Jamie O’Hanlon and the latter billowed the back of the net. The home side didn’t panic and three quick points steadied the ship. Fintan Cody pointed a close-range free for Aghada until Tadhg Twomey scored a splendid goal from an acute angle for the winners.

The sides traded scores before Newcestown landed three consecutive points, O’Sullivan with two and a Seán O’Donnovan effort, 1-13 to 1-4 at half-time.

The sides exchanged points on the resumption, before the winners effectively put the game beyond Aghada’s reach with 1-1 in 56 seconds, Conor Goggin the goal scorer. Newcestown were in total control and four unanswered points pushed them 2-19 to 1-5 clear after 47 minutes.

Diarmuid Byrne had a fine game on what was a bitterly disappointing evening for the Imokilly team, the midfielder landed the score of the game as his effort curled beautifully over the bar with the help of the wind.

Cody also found the target for the beaten team, before they kicked two of the next three points, 2-20 to 1-9 after 58 minutes. The team in red and yellow landed the last two points, both coming in injury time, sub Jack Meade and cornerback James Kelleher with the white flags.

Newcestown are away to Fermoy in their next game on Sunday, April 23 at 11.30am. Aghada welcome Clonakilty to Rostellen on the same day and at the same time.

Scorers for Newcestown: S O’Sullivan 0-8 (0-1 f), T Twomey 1-3, C Goggin 1-1, S O’Donovan, E Kenneally (f), M McSweeney, 0-2 each, N Murray, J Kelleher, J Meade, O Walsh, 0-1 each.

Aghada: F Cody 0-4 (0-2 f), J O’Hanlon 1-1, D Byrne 0-3, D Creedon 0-1.

NEWCESTOWN: C White; N Murray, C Twomey, J Kelleher; C O’Sullivan, M McSweeney, M Kenneally; E Collins, F Keane; C Goggin, T Twomey, J Kenneally; S O’Donovan, E Kenneally, S O’Sullivan.

Subs: O Walsh for F Keane (15, inj), J Meade for C O’Sullivan (41).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; J Norris, P White, J Tynan; J Corkery, J O’Donoghue, K O’Shea; A O’Connell, D Byrne; C Rooney, D Creedon, A Berry; J O’Hanlon, F Cody, M Aherne.

Sub: P O’Neill for C Rooney (47).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).