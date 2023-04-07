Cork City are well beaten on the road by St Pat's

St Patrick’s Athletic 4 Cork City 0

CORK City remain second-bottom in the league table after a humbling defeat against St Pats at Richmond Park on Friday night. The defeat was City's fourth of the season and makes Monday’s game against Dundalk all that more important.

There were two changes in the City starting 11 from the side that drew with Drogheda United last weekend. Kevin Custovic and Albin Winbo came into the side in place of City captain Cian Coleman and Barry Coffey. Ally Gilchrist replaced Coleman as captain, and there was also a place on the City bench for Aaran Healy, who is the son of manager Colin Healy.

City went close to taking the lead when Ruairi Keating’s looped cross found Daniel Krezic at the back post. Although the 26-year-old did well to direct his header downwards, Dean Lynness was able to adjust his feet and prevent his team from going behind.

Jamie Lennon should have given Pats the lead when he got on the end of Sam Curtis' perfectly weighted ball. However with only Jimmy Corcoran to beat, the midfielder was unable to find the target from close-range.

The hosts were soon in front when Eoin Doyle’s pullback was met by the oncoming Jake Mulraney and the Pats player made no mistake with a calm finish beyond Corcoran.

Corcoran was enduring a busy night and the former Dundalk keeper did well to prevent Jason McClelland’s low-driven effort from outside the penalty area.

The City keeper was thankful to his teammates moments later when he completely misjudged an inswinging corner but fortunately for Corcoran, those in the blackshirts did just enough to prevent Pats from taking advantage.

Keating came within inches of levelling the game close to half-time. The striker was quick to latch onto a direct from the City defence, ball but after managing to lob the ball over the onrushing Lynnes, he saw his effort come back off the crossbar and cleared away from danger.

Doyle should have put the hosts further ahead just before the half-time whistle but the striker was unable to get enough power on his header to trouble Corcoran. Credit must go to Jonas Hakkinen in the role he played to prevent Doyle from getting on the scoresheet with the defender doing just enough to put Doyle off making a proper connection with the ball.

Despite going in behind at the interval, it was an encouraging 45 minutes from City. They looked dangerous going forward and will feel unlucky not to have scored at least one of their chances. Unlike recent weeks, they were more inclined to make short passes rather than constantly going direct and every opportunity.

Cian Bargary of Cork City in action against Anto Breslin of St Patrick's Athletic. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

There was very little between the sides apart from the scoreline. City didn’t look out of their depth against the Dubliners. Keating, as he has been all season, looked a constant threat throughout and was a willing runner. The decision to play Custovic at full-back and allow Darragh Crowley play higher up the pitch brought more balance to the City side.

The Rebel Army grew into the game in the second-half. Josh Honohan and Cian Bargary were positive with their play and were creating problems in the Pats’ defence. Unfortunately for City, Lynness in the hosts goal was putting on a masterclass on how to do the simple things right as a keeper. He was excellent when coming for crosses and was comfortable when making stops.

The introduction of Cian Murphy seemed to free up space for Keating with the striker finding more joy drifting into pockets and linking play which asked more questions of the Pats defence.

City’s goodwork was undone when McClelland added to his side’s tally in the 63rd minute. The Rebel Army players' hesitancy to close down McClelland invited the Pats player to shoot from distance, and his dipping shot went beyond Corcoran.

Jamie Lennon got his first and his side’s third goal of the night to end the game as a competition. It was an unorthodox finish from Lennon and the goal might yet go down as a Custovic own-goal.

Mark Doyle further inflicted pain on City when he scored in injury time to increase his team’s lead to four.

ST PAT'S: Lynness; Curtis, McGrath, Redmond, Breslin; Lennon (Carty 85), Forrester ( Timmermans 79), Kredida; McClelland (M Doyle 79), E Doyle (Lonergan 71), Mulraney (Murphy 79).

CITY: Corcoran; Honohan, Gilchrist, Hakkinen, Custovic; Bargary (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 76), Bolger, Winbo (Varian 76), Krezic (Murphy 57); Crowley, Keating.

Referee: R Hennessy.