Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 10:07

Cork v Clare: Footballers name their team for Munster opener in Ennis

Steven Sherlock and Sean Meehan are on the bench at Cusack Park
Ian Maguire of Cork in action against Donal McKenny of Louth. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

CORK have handed first championship starts to Chris Óg Jones, Luke Fahy and Tommy Walsh for Sunday's Munster Football quarter-final away to Clare, 2pm.

The Rebels were consistent in their team selectors during the league and all three newcomers were regulars but their promotion to the line-up means Sean Meeehan, an All-Star nominee in 2022, and Steven Sherlock, the top-scorer in the spring, are on the bench.

Nemo Rangers' dynamic corner-back Kevin O'Donovan will wear the number two geansaí having missed the majority of the league through injury while captain Brian Hurley has been declared fit after a spell the sidelines in March.

The experienced Ruairí Deane and Brian O'Driscoll, who weren't in the squad last summer, form a physical half-forward unit alongside Eoghan McSweeney while Sean Powter is named at 13 but will no doubt be given a roving commission to exploit his pace.

Cork head to Ennis to take on a side that were relegated last month but have only lost two of the past six competitive clashes with the Leesiders.

They certainly won't have any fear of Cleary's charges on home turf.

Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

CORK v CLARE:

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); 

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk); 

Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Matty Taylor (Mallow); 

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); 

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh); 

Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, c), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire).

Subs: Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

Cork football: Talking points ahead of Munster championship

cork gaa
