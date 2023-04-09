Cork v Clare: Footballers need to make Munster final as they rebuild

IN the new TG4 three-part series, Na Goirt Órga, the presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide visits some of the world’s most famous stadiums, both in Ireland and abroad to celebrate those great sporting arenas.

Peeking behind the curtains of three of Ireland’s most revered sporting locations, Ó Cinnéide also brings TG4 viewers on a trip around the world to venues in China, Croatia, Korea, Mexico, Portugal, Wales, and England.

Expanding on the culture, history, architecture, and design in more than a dozen stadiums around the world, Ó Cinnéide also learns about some of the incredible connections some of those venues have to Ireland.

A lifelong Liverpool supporter, one of Ó Cinnéide’s first stops was Anfield, where the Kerryman discovered how the name of the stadium was inspired by a small townland in Wexford called Baile na hAbhann.

In episode 2 last Sunday, Ó Cinnéide showed up at the famous Racecourse at Wrexham, the oldest international football ground in the world. Later in the programme, Ó Cinnéide spent a morning in the storied Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney in the company of his close friend Tomás Ó Sé.

Throughout their discussion on the venue, Ó Cinnéide and Ó Sé’s grasp and appreciation of the history and deep connection Kerry football always had to Fitzgerald Stadium is clearly obvious. Much of that link is framed around memories of Cork-Kerry matches from their youth.

“Nothing lasts forever,” said Ó Sé. “The stadium will change too, it will be developed like everywhere else, but if the players understand the history of this place, what won’t change is how the grounds are used. Cork versus Kerry, that’s Killarney’s biggest draw.”

It always has and always will be but, no matter how much they try and dress it up, the fixture no longer holds the allure it once did.

It couldn’t be expected to, with Kerry dominating the relationship over the last decade.

The last time Cork showed up in Killarney, they were pummelled into the ground in the 2021 Munster final.

Cork put up a much better show in Páirc Uí Rinn last May, but a real craving for Cork now is to see how close, or far away, they are to the All-Ireland champions.

There is no question that the new championship format has diluted the importance of the provincial championships.

In the long run, some teams with deep aspirations of winning an All-Ireland may be better served with an early provincial exit and a sustained four to five week training block before the new round-robin system begins after the provincial finals.

But Cork certainly aren’t one of those sides.

Sunday’s Munster quarter-final against Clare is massively important for a number of reasons.

The obvious starting point is that a win would get Cork one step closer to their initial goal of measuring themselves against Kerry and going after a Munster title.

Cork would still have to beat Limerick in the semi-final but they’d fancy their chances in that game if they could win away to Clare first.

A Munster final appearance on May 7 would also be ideal preparation before the start of the round-robin championship two weeks later.

However, a defeat on Sunday would mean that Cork would have to wait six weeks to play again, which is the last thing this team needs at this stage of their lifecycle.

The flipside to that argument is that six extra weeks would give Cork more time to develop and expand their game under a new coach in Kevin Walsh.

Cork coach Kevin Walsh.

But the best way to road-test that system under pressure is in the white heat of championship.

Long before Sunday’s match, Cork struck a key psychological blow when hammering Clare in their league meeting in early March. Relegation and injuries has since diluted the kind of optimism and expectation Clare would have always carried into this fixture in the past, especially when Clare craved a crack at Cork for so much of the last 10 years.

READY

Clare will still be a dangerous threat but Cork look better prepared for this kind of a challenge than at any stage in recent years.

On the other hand, how much more improved are they?

After the opening game against Meath, when they shipped 3-14, Walsh’s fingerprints were all over Cork’s improved defensive set-up for the rest of the campaign, when Cork shipped an average of 0-13 in their last six games. Along with Laois and Westmeath, no other team scored more goals in the league than Cork, with 14.

What does that really mean? Westmeath only finished fourth in Division 3 while Laois failed to get promoted from Division 4. Cork did fill their boots with goals against Limerick while nine of their 14 goals were scored against the two teams that got relegated, Limerick and Clare.

Moreover, Cork failed to score a goal in two of the three games they lost, against Meath and Louth.

If anything, Cork squandered as many goal chances as they scored during the spring.

On the other hand, at least Cork are creating chances now.

Coming to Ennis is never easy, but the stakes have really been raised for Clare who need to win and to reach a Munster final to get back into the race for the Sam Maguire.

In a new championship format, one game in the province is no longer as important as it once was.

But it’s still as critical as ever for Cork.