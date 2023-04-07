The Longshot: More casualties likely in the sack race as Moyes teeters

- Millwall v Luton is a fixture that is loaded with history. Their 1985 FA Cup clash at Kenilworth Road is often acknowledged as the nadir of English hooliganism.
THE race for Sam Maguire begins this weekend, and it will take some getting used to for most of us that the daffodils are barely wilting and the Championship is beginning.
Mayo only won the league title last weekend and now they are straight back into action on Sunday as their seven-decade-long quest for All-Ireland success resumes with their opening game of the Connacht Championship against Roscommon (10/3), who finished third in Division One, with a record of four wins and three defeats, one of which came at the hands of Sunday’s opponents on March 5.
Mayo are 2/5 to continue their good form under Kevin McStay and 13/8 to take the provincial crown and 6/1 for Sam.
The winners of the contest will go on to face provincial champions Galway in the Connacht semi-final on April 22, while the losers will have a six-week wait until their next game.
Easing the pressure somewhat is that both are already qualified for All-Ireland series, the group stages of which get underway in May. While that format will remain confusing for some, it is at least less byzantine than the route facing Ireland in trying to qualify for the Euro 2024.
Only 16 sides will contest for the All-Ireland next month, with the rest entered into the Tailteann Cup.
The first seeds in the new All-Ireland format will be four provincial champions and the second seeds will be the four provincial runners-up. The third seeds will be the next four highest ranked teams at the conclusion, and the fourth seeds will then be the next four highest ranked teams in the league.
However, last year’s Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath are also guaranteed a place if they don’t make that criteria and would knock the final ranked team back to the secondary competition.
Kerry remain the 7/4 favourites to retain their crown, something Jack O’Connor has never managed to do while in charge of the Kingdom.
The Dubs are 5/2 to come storming back with the help of fortysomething Stephen Cluxton now possibly guiding them again from the goal-line.
Last year’s finalists Galway pushed Kerry all the way on the last weekend in July last summer and look to be decent odds at 7/1.
Cork take on Clare at Cusack Park, a venue where they defeated their hosts comfortably a month ago in Division 2. They are 7/1 to win Munster for the first time since the shock defeat of Kerry in 2020 and 100/1 to lift Sam.
WE’VE nailed our colours to the 18th flag regards the Masters by tipping Patrick Cantlay earlier in the week.
There’s usually a few unlikely contenders up near the top of the leaderboard after the first day (when I was growing up Jeffs Maggert and Sluman always seemed to get off to a flyer before fading at the weekend).
Debutants have done well recently, which is curious considering what a distinctive challenge Augusta offers, although adrenaline and excitement can explain that. Still, a course rookie hasn’t won here since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. Jordan Spieth and Jason Day went very close on their first visit. 2017 saw Thomas Pieters feature and land a full each-way payout at 80/1. The delayed 2020 renewal saw Sungjae Im contend as one of Dustin Johnson’s main challengers, as he finished joint runner-up with Cameron Smith at 80/1. 2021 saw 80/1 Will Zalatoris go close too.
Talented course rookies this year such as Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Mito Pereira and Sahith Theegala can contend, but are probably better as each-way value if they are within five shots after the first round.
THE Ireland women’s soccer team’s preparations for the World Cup begin in earnest and they couldn’t have asked for a tougher test than against four-time winners the USA. The game in Austin will be shown tomorrow evening at 7.30pm on RTÉ 2. Vera Pauw’s charges aren’t being given much of a chance and are 55/1 outsiders to defeat the 3/1 favourites for the tournament Down Under ahead of England on 4/1. It’s 12/1 Ireland can somehow secure a draw in Texas. Two-time World Champs Germany, who pushed the Lionesses all the way in last year’s European Championships final in Wembley look to be the value bet at 8/1.
THE provincial championships will not be crucial on the route to Sam for the more fancied teams, however local bragging right remains a huge incentive. Mayo may recapture Connacht this year but I fancy Galway to go one step better and lift Sam Maguire this year at 7/1.