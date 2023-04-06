Cork v Clare: John Cleary won’t underestimate Banner challenge in Ennis

CORK football manager John Cleary refuses to underestimate Clare ahead of tomorrow’ Munster quarter-final clash in Ennis.

Cork’s recent league 3-10 to 1-8 defeat of Clare is unlikely to matter once a ball is thrown in this weekend. Having delivered a positive performance in the confines of Ennis should at least remind Cork’s players of what’s required.

Most have understandably written off Clare’s chances based on their relegation from Division 2. John Cleary is well aware of that.]

The Cork senior football manager has seen enough of the current Clare senior panel not to underestimate their ability to pull off a shock.

“It is only a few weeks ago since we were there, got into a tough battle and looked in trouble at half time,” Cleary told The Echo.

“We played our way out of it in the second half. It was different surroundings for the players but we were delighted to get a dry run there. Hopefully it will pay off the next day.”

Clare manager Colm Collins is no stranger to John Cleary. Collins’ pedigree as a highly respected inter-county coach was reinforced by the Banner’s turnaround in fortunes during last year’s All-Ireland SFC.

Clare heartbreakingly lost out to Limerick 4-1 on penalties following a 2-16 to 1-19 Munster Championship clash after extra time in Cusack Park.

The positive manner in which Clare rebounded during the All-Ireland knockout stages, overcoming Meath and Roscommon, should act as a timely reminder of what this inter-county setup is capable of.

“We need to hit the ground running because the last day, in the league, was only the second time Cork had beaten Clare in six attempts,” John Cleary added.

“Clare will have been hurt by how their league campaign went this year. They were very unlucky against Kildare, being beaten 3-10 to 2-7, when it looked like they were going to win that game.

“A victory there would have kept them up. Clare also ran Dublin to within a point up in Croke Park and had a super half against us.

“They beat Limerick too and, overall, were very unlucky not to stay in Division 2. They can be a formidable opponent. We played Clare twice last year, once is a challenge where they beat us and then in the league when it ended in a draw.

“So, we know it is going to be very tough in Ennis.

“Because of the way Clare were stung by their league campaign, they are going to go in all guns blazing. This is their chance at redemption but, hopefully, we will be right on the day and prepared to meet that challenge.”

Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

When queried about the prospect of injury concerns Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) and Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) taking the field against Clare, the Cork senior manager echoed his previous ‘50/50’ remark on both individuals.

Thankfully, aside from Hurley and Shanley, Cork should have a full deck of cards to play with in their Munster SFC quarter-final clash.

A positive pre-season and fourth-placed Division 2 finish came off the back of being able to field a relatively settled starting fifteen.

John Cleary believes he and his Cork management team’s approach was borne out of necessity.

“The reality is that, nowadays, you get very little time for experimenting,” Cleary admitted.

If you are in the lower leagues and get beaten early in your provincial championship then there is no longer any entry into the Sam Maguire.

“In olden times, it was a case of maybe using the National League as preparation for the Munster and All-Ireland championships.

“Now, particularly in the second division, that day is most probably gone. Maybe your league position will determine whether you have a place in the All-Ireland Championship or not.

“So, you really need to be putting your best foot forward. So it is a time for limited experimentation in that regard. You get injuries and have to bring guys in but overall you have to go for it.

“We found a lot of the teams in this year’s Division 2 were also playing more or less the same team week after week. That’s because they wanted to get results, same as ourselves.”