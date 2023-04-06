Cork football: Talking points ahead of Munster championship

CORK'S FORM:

After a McGrath Cup success which included a dominant display against an admittedly undercooked and understrength Kerry, the Rebels headed into the league full of confidence. They moved well for long spells in the opening round against Meath but were undone by leaking three goals.

Cork rebounded, drawing with promoted Dublin and Derry, routing Limerick and beating Kildare and Clare on the road. The only disappointment was a loss in Louth, though Daniel O'Mahony's red card was a factor there.

Galway native Kevin Walsh came in as coach with defensive stability an issue but Cork's goal threat was the major league takeaway. Their haul of 14-95 was the second-best across all the divisions. Even at that, they left a host of green flags behind them, the class of the inside line and fitness and willingness of the support runners a potent combination.

Colm O'Callaghan under pressure against Meath. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Overall, there was enough to approach the championship positively and target a Munster final with Kerry in Killarney.

REBEL LINE-UP:

The early phase of the campaign might usually be a time to experiment but the Cork management opted for consistent line-ups as six players featured in all seven league games and another six in six matches.

Tommy Walsh, younger brother of Aidan, locked down a corner-back berth while Luke Fahy, who was on the fringes in 2022, became a vital cog as a rampaging wing-back.

Ballincollig's Luke Fahy was impressive at wing-back during the league. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Colm O'Callaghan and Ian Maguire are the nailed-on midfield duo.

The absence of Cathail O'Mahony through another injury after firing UCC to the Sigerson was a bitter blow but Chris Óg Jones emerged as a reliable foil to Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley up front. Conor Corbett, a sensation at minor in 2019, also kicked on, clipping 2-6 in just two starts and four sub appearances.

CLARE DANGER:

Cork are heavy favourites heading up to Ennis. This despite there being little between the counties in recent seasons, with the Banner securing some major results in the league.

John Cleary's charges obviously had a more productive spring as the Banner were relegated and they were 3-10 to 1-8 victors at Cusack Park at the start of last month. That was the same case in the McGrath Cup in January.

Yet it could be a case of you win or you learn. The disappointment of dropping to Division 3 would be offset significantly by making the Munster final for the first time since 2012.

The hosts have significant firepower in Eoin Cleary, Jamie Malone, Keelan Sexton and Emmet McMahon. Their confidence might have been dented by results in recent weeks but they'll have no fear whatsoever of Cork.

Strangely they've been kept apart in the provincial draw in the modern era, Kerry regularly knocking Clare out since Cork's victory on Banner turf in 2013.