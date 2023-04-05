Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 17:40

Killeagh Harriers Point to Point: Liam Burke trains a home course winner at Ballyknock

Popular handler saw Loughaneala Og the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden
Killeagh Harriers Point to Point: Liam Burke trains a home course winner at Ballyknock

Cobra Queen with jockey Derek O'Connor after a win at Ballyknock. included are, Brid Murphy, Eddie Harty and Catherine O'Driscoll. Picture: Dan Linehan

Neil O’Donnell

THE traditional pre-Easter Killeagh Harriers point-to-point fixture took place at Ballyknock and the most popular winner of the afternoon was undoubtedly the Liam Burke-trained Loughaneala Og in the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

This is because handler Burke is the clerk of the course at the meeting and there was also a special presentation made to him during racing to mark the fact that he rode Teuchters Glory to victory in a Limerick bumper last month at the age of 66.

Loughaneala Og (7/2), an ex-track performer that finished third on two occasions ‘inside the rails’, stepped forwards from her third-placed points debut effort at Bandon in late February by making most of the running for Mikey O’Connor.

She did however appear in trouble once headed by Barrons Land after the penultimate of the 15 obstacles. Loughaneala Og though was back in front approaching the last and she asserted on the flat to dismiss Barrons Land by four lengths in the colours of the Home Before Dark Syndicate.

“Mikey [O’Connor] convinced me to run here and she will probably now go for the maiden hunters chase at Tramore later this month," said Glengoura-based handler Burke of Loughaneala Og.

A family gets a lift across the fields at the Inch Point-to-Point races at Ballyknock, Killeagh. Picture: Dan Linehan
A family gets a lift across the fields at the Inch Point-to-Point races at Ballyknock, Killeagh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Just two runners contested the winners of one, but it still served up a thrilling finish with the Gerry Kelleher-trained On Lovers Walk (5/4) recording a narrow success under 21-year-old Darragh Higgins from nearby Ballymacoda.

The six-year-old On Lovers Walk got through on the inner before the last and he took command on the flat to eclipse Minella Blueway by a neck in what was the closest finish of the afternoon.

“He’s a horse that would like better ground and he’s also more effective going right-handed. We will now run him in a winners of two," disclosed handler Kelleher of On Lovers Walk, owned by his nieces Abigail and Lucy Kelleher.

Talented five lbs claimer Alan O’Sullivan made his only mount of the afternoon a victorious one by giving the Jimmy Kelly-trained mare Cloudy Fountain (6/1) a supremely-confident waiting ride to collect the closing five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden.

Cloudy Fountain edged ever closer after four out and she picked up the running before the last to thwart long-time leader Out John by two lengths.

“She’s a lovely tough honest mare that wasn’t quite right earlier in the season and she will now go back to the track," said handler Kelly of Cloundy Fountain, owned and bred by James Reaney from Whitegate.

Rebecca and Catherine Geary on Lance and Delta. Picture: Dan Linehan
Rebecca and Catherine Geary on Lance and Delta. Picture: Dan Linehan

Derek O’Connor likewise had just one mount throughout the course of the day with the Galwegian successfully combining with long-standing ally Sam Curling to collect the four-year-old mares’ maiden with Cobra Queen (3/1).

The late February Lisronagh debut third Cobra Queen made smooth progress to dispute the running on the inner from the fifth fence and the winning daughter of Milan drew clear from the last to see off the promising Bluey by two lengths.

The Sean Doyle-trained D B Cooper (4/1) created a very favourable impression by making a winning debut in the truly run four-year-old geldings’ maiden.

The Getaway-sired D B Cooper moved through to dispute the running three out, but a mistake at this third-last fence didn’t unduly inconvenience him as he took command on the flat to account for Prends Garde A Toi by two lengths under Jamie Scallan.

Prends Garde A Toi’s handler Colin Bowe and Barry O’Neill then teamed up to land the five-year-old geldings’ maiden with Painted Wolf (5/4), absent since coming second to subsequent Grade 2 novice hurdle winner Rock My Way at Castletown-Geoghegan in early October.

Although making a couple of notable jumping errors, Painted Wolf picked up the running after two out to beat dead-heaters’ Papillondelumiere and Slaney Opera by six lengths.

On Easter Sunday, the Waterford Foxhounds race at Curraghmore, outside Portlaw (2pm).

More in this section

Cork minor team v named: Jayden Casey on the bench as Rebels go with unchanged starting 15 for Tipp Cork minor team v named: Jayden Casey on the bench as Rebels go with unchanged starting 15 for Tipp
Republic of Ireland v Scotland - Victory Shield Cork City teen off to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 
Host of Cork basketball players included in All-Star teams Host of Cork basketball players included in All-Star teams
cork racing
<p> Brian Keating, seen here in action for Muskerry against Carbery in last year's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC, comes into the Cork U20 team for the Tipperary game. Picture: Jim Coughlan</p>

Cork v Tipperary U20: Brian Keating and William Buckley come in for Rebels

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more