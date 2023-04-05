Killeagh Harriers Point to Point: Liam Burke trains a home course winner at Ballyknock

THE traditional pre-Easter Killeagh Harriers point-to-point fixture took place at Ballyknock and the most popular winner of the afternoon was undoubtedly the Liam Burke-trained Loughaneala Og in the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

This is because handler Burke is the clerk of the course at the meeting and there was also a special presentation made to him during racing to mark the fact that he rode Teuchters Glory to victory in a Limerick bumper last month at the age of 66.

Loughaneala Og (7/2), an ex-track performer that finished third on two occasions ‘inside the rails’, stepped forwards from her third-placed points debut effort at Bandon in late February by making most of the running for Mikey O’Connor.

She did however appear in trouble once headed by Barrons Land after the penultimate of the 15 obstacles. Loughaneala Og though was back in front approaching the last and she asserted on the flat to dismiss Barrons Land by four lengths in the colours of the Home Before Dark Syndicate.

“Mikey [O’Connor] convinced me to run here and she will probably now go for the maiden hunters chase at Tramore later this month," said Glengoura-based handler Burke of Loughaneala Og.

A family gets a lift across the fields at the Inch Point-to-Point races at Ballyknock, Killeagh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Just two runners contested the winners of one, but it still served up a thrilling finish with the Gerry Kelleher-trained On Lovers Walk (5/4) recording a narrow success under 21-year-old Darragh Higgins from nearby Ballymacoda.

The six-year-old On Lovers Walk got through on the inner before the last and he took command on the flat to eclipse Minella Blueway by a neck in what was the closest finish of the afternoon.

“He’s a horse that would like better ground and he’s also more effective going right-handed. We will now run him in a winners of two," disclosed handler Kelleher of On Lovers Walk, owned by his nieces Abigail and Lucy Kelleher.

Talented five lbs claimer Alan O’Sullivan made his only mount of the afternoon a victorious one by giving the Jimmy Kelly-trained mare Cloudy Fountain (6/1) a supremely-confident waiting ride to collect the closing five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden.

Cloudy Fountain edged ever closer after four out and she picked up the running before the last to thwart long-time leader Out John by two lengths.

“She’s a lovely tough honest mare that wasn’t quite right earlier in the season and she will now go back to the track," said handler Kelly of Cloundy Fountain, owned and bred by James Reaney from Whitegate.

Rebecca and Catherine Geary on Lance and Delta. Picture: Dan Linehan

Derek O’Connor likewise had just one mount throughout the course of the day with the Galwegian successfully combining with long-standing ally Sam Curling to collect the four-year-old mares’ maiden with Cobra Queen (3/1).

The late February Lisronagh debut third Cobra Queen made smooth progress to dispute the running on the inner from the fifth fence and the winning daughter of Milan drew clear from the last to see off the promising Bluey by two lengths.

The Sean Doyle-trained D B Cooper (4/1) created a very favourable impression by making a winning debut in the truly run four-year-old geldings’ maiden.

The Getaway-sired D B Cooper moved through to dispute the running three out, but a mistake at this third-last fence didn’t unduly inconvenience him as he took command on the flat to account for Prends Garde A Toi by two lengths under Jamie Scallan.

Prends Garde A Toi’s handler Colin Bowe and Barry O’Neill then teamed up to land the five-year-old geldings’ maiden with Painted Wolf (5/4), absent since coming second to subsequent Grade 2 novice hurdle winner Rock My Way at Castletown-Geoghegan in early October.

Although making a couple of notable jumping errors, Painted Wolf picked up the running after two out to beat dead-heaters’ Papillondelumiere and Slaney Opera by six lengths.

On Easter Sunday, the Waterford Foxhounds race at Curraghmore, outside Portlaw (2pm).