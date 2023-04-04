Cork v Tipperary MHC: Rebels make it two from two 

Cork 2-13

Tipperary 1-8

While Cork had an eight-point cushion at the end, a second straight Electric Ireland Munster MHC win was not easily gained.

Opening with an unanswered 1-6, Cork were seven points ahead at half-time but Tipperary had cut that to just two by the 42nd minute. However, the visitors would only add one more point as Cork settled before pushing on in the closing stages.

Kieran Murphy’s looked to be cruising when they retired with a 1-7 to 0-3 half-time lead, even though they only scored one point after the 17th minute. However, only 23 seconds were on the second-half clock when Tipp sub Stefan Tobin conjured a brilliant individual goal to make a big dent into the lead. When Jack Hayes followed that with a smart point, they were within a score for the first time since the 12th minute.

While Barry O’Flynn ended Cork’s drought with a fine score after claiming a free from Ben Walsh, Tipp had the momentum, with Keith Loughnane prominent at midfield, and further opints from Jamie Ormond and Hayes left it 1-8 to 1-6 with 18 minutes left.

If Cork wavered, they didn’t show it. Barry Walsh landed his third point of the night to give them some breathing space again and then, when sub Ronan Dooley’s pass opened things up for O’Flynn, his progress was only halted illegally, at the expense of a penalty.

Cork's Barry Walsh, who scored 1-4 in the Electric Ireland Munster MHC win over Tipperary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

As he had against Waterford, Barry Walsh made no mistake from the 20m line to open up a six-point lead and with ten left he slung over a great effort from wide on the left. From there, Cork saw the game out.

Set on their way in the first half by points from Barry Walsh and Johnny Murphy, Cork came close to an early goal as midfielder Conor McCarthy was almost in only for a good block by corner-back Seán Nash but, with Tipp unable to find their range at the other end, the points continued to come for the hosts.

Seán Meade, Murphy – well set up by McCarthy – and Finn O’Brien added points to make it 0-5 to 0-0 before a goal arrived on the quarter-hour. After nice interplay between Zack Biggane and Barry O’Flynn, the chance looked to be gone only for Biggane to win a ball he had no right to on the edge of the small rectangle. Though Tipp’s Darragh Linnane did brilliantly to get in the way of the shot, O’Flynn was following up and fired to the net.

Barry Walsh’s second pointed free of the night made it 1-6 to 0-0 after 17 minutes before Jack Hayes finally got the visitors off the mark with a point following some superb skill by him on the left sideline to create an opening.

After McCarthy scored what proved to Cork’s final point of the half on 23, two Robbie Ryan frees brought Tipp closer and Cork were wasteful as the half drew to a close, finishing with seven wides to their opponents’ six.

Tobin’s goal gave further hope to Tipp and a testing second half ensued for Cork but ultimately they took the points.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh 1-4 (1-0 penalty, 0-2f), B O’Flynn 1-2, J Murphy, F O’Brien 0-2 each, Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers), S Meade, J Casey 0-1 each.

Tipperary: J Hayes 0-3, S Tobin 1-0, R Ryan (0-2f), S Rowan 0-2 each, K Loughnane (0-1f) 0-1.

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own). Subs: J Casey (Youghal) for Meade (37), R Dooley (Douglas) for Biggane (43), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for Murphy (54), B Lynch for Barry Walsh, K O’Gorman for O’Leary (both 58).

TIPPERARY: H Loughnane; S Nash, E Morris, J Lahart; C Ryan, O O’Donoghue, D Linnane; K Loughnane, S Buckley; D Costigan, S Rowan, J Ormond; A Ryan, R Ryan, J Hayes.

Subs: S Tobin for A Ryan (30), L Loughnane for S Buckley (40), C Byrne for Nash (48), C Kennedy for R Ryan (54), T Corbett for C Ryan (59).

Referee: S Walsh (Waterford).