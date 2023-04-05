Sarah O'Dwyer: Sports stars... role models?!

SPORTS stars are no longer just famous for being talented at their chosen discipline anymore. They’re celebrities now too, with the result being that young children look up to them as role models.

There can be huge positives to this. For example, for young girls especially, to see a woman play a sport, win a game, all the way up to watching a woman become a world champion, it can influence their sports career trajectory too. The diversity in sport means that anyone from any background and lifestyle can find a sports star that they want to look up to, or who they feel represents them.

Athletes have discipline, they have drive, they’re talented, and in many respects they are the ideal role model to look up to. In this day and age, most athletes are aware of the responsibility that comes with being a role model for younger sports fans.

But athletes are also human, they make mistakes and they have opinions, just like everyone else. Due to their stature, their mistakes and worse are magnified, sometimes for the world to see.

Take the saga of the Irish women’s soccer team having to apologise for singing a particular song in the dressing room following a qualifier for the Women’s World Cup. It was a song, sung in many pubs, with a negative connotation attached.

It was dealt with fantastically by the players and management. They spoke on the issue, apologised, took their fine on the chin and everyone moved on.

Last week, Irish boxer Kellie Harrington was quizzed on ‘Off the Ball’ about a retweet she posted about the death of a young girl in France last October. The tweet in question was considered to represent Harrington’s views on immigration. She deleted that tweet not too long after posting it.

Without going into too much detail, Harrington wasn’t open to the line of questioning coming at her on ‘Off the Ball’, and the interview was ended.

Anyone can make a genuine mistake. Anyone can accidentally like or retweet something they didn’t intend to. There are very few people in the world who haven’t ever posted something online that was wrong, that they shouldn’t have posted, or that they now regret.

Kellie Harrington with her gold medal after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Picture: Tommy Dickson

As far as I’m aware, and I’m open to correction on this, Harrington hadn’t been asked about this tweet in any interview she had done since last October, which is surely why she was so taken aback at being asked about it at all.

However, in being taken aback, she came across as very defensive. It could have been a very simply answered question – I don’t stand behind what I said; I misunderstood what the tweet was about; I regret it and it won’t happen again. I’m not sure anyone, especially given how loved Harrington is in Ireland, could find further fault. Instead, the clip of the intensely awkward interview was posted online, and both the interviewer and interviewee were subject to a pile-on on Twitter.

Many people didn’t know the tweet incident itself had even happened until last week – nor would they now if she had been open to engaging in conversation on the topic. That evening she released a statement. She said that in sharing the story on Twitter, her “thoughts in that moment were of that young girl and not any political opinion”.

In her statement, she also acknowledged her position as a role model: “As a sporting role model, I am aware that I need to be mindful of what I do and say. I reacted with my emotions and without the facts. How this came across is not reflective of me as a person or my thoughts.

“I did an interview today during which I was caught off guard. I was not prepared for a question unrelated to sport and my response to the question asked was not definitive. I do not want to engage in politically sensitive matters.

“What I want to make clear is, throughout my life both in boxing & outside boxing, I have been lucky enough to have had many multicultural influences and this continues to shape me to this day. This is something that shapes me as the person I am today and something I am very grateful for. The people closest to me will attest to this.”

Athletes of all disciplines have the power to be very influential and can be positive role models for the most part. But anyone who willingly takes on the title must be willing to live up to it.