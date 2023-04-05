Anna Caplice on rugby: Cork fans lucky to see quality Six Nations action at first hand

CORK rugby fans were treated to an impressive show by our French visitors last weekend and were given much to shout about by a fighting Irish side who showed real glimpses of what they’re capable of doing when all the parts start to come together.

Elsewhere, England hammered Italy in Franklin’s Gardens and Wales sneaked a win in Edinburgh.

But it wasn’t the only test rugby going on last weekend. I was in Madrid for a new concept Four Nations hosted by Spain and with visiting teams USA, Canada and South Africa in attendance. Spanish rugby fans were treated to two exciting international fixtures in the heart of Madrid with plenty of cerveza to enjoy in the sunshine.

South Africa showed much improvement and promise against a young Spanish side and World Cup semi-finalists Canada easily outmuscled the USA who are under interim Irish head coach Rich Ashfield.

I wrote recently about the beauty of being part of such a fantastic international competition in the Six Nations. The yearly exchange of culture and language when we welcome fans or when we visit our celtic and european cousins.

Would we be against adding other cities into the mix? How about Madrid? Lisbon? Bucharest or Tbilisi?

Ireland's Clara Nielson and Dorothy Wall dejected after the game

And while we’re referencing successful European teams who could potentially reach the top of 'tier 2' I might add that Croatia beat Lithuania on 25th of March to jump six places in the world rankings.

The biggest movers on the table currently sit in 40th place. Zagreb anyone? I’m not sure many fans would be up for a relegation/promotion system from the Six Nations.

“But I love my trip to Rome with the lads every two years.”

They don’t need to panic just yet as World Rugby assured us recently that there would be no change to the current layout. However, I fear if someone found a sponsor with enough golden nuggets in their pockets then they may change their tune.

There were rumours spreading like wildfire online recently about the potential introduction of South Africa to the Guinness Six Nations Championship. Everyone was losing their minds. Everyone except the South Africans it seemed, who would much prefer their journey to international away games sans jetlag.

World Rugby was quick to step in and shoot down the gossip. No, no. Everyone relax! We would never do that… Unless ye wanted to?

IDEAL FORMAT

I must admit though, I’m not a fan of the idea myself. If you’ve read any of my columns before, I think my love for the Six Nations is obvious.

One of the reasons is, as both a fan and former player, the consistency of it. The time of year. The format. The teams. The cities. The anthems. Apart from results and probably the weather, you almost always know what you’re going to get.

However, I must also admit that when I first heard that the Women’s Six Nations was going to have its own separate window I didn’t like that idea either.

Selfishly, I loved the weekend hype shared with the men and the U20’s. I loved when all the kilts and berets came to town for a common goal.

Ireland’s Dannah O'Brien after conceding a try. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

I loved that when the women’s squad got together to watch the men’s game we’d all throw €2 into a 'first try scorer' lottery. Even though that kind of lost its appeal when our forwards coach won it on two separate occasions and never bought us any treats.

I very happily confess now that my apprehension about the standalone window for the women’s games was completely unwarranted. The benefits of not playing in the shadow of the men’s tournament are obvious.

The games are getting higher attendance, more coverage and increased viewership. It has been a win, win for everyone involved and I was worried about it.

A friendly reminder that change isn’t always a bad thing and we have to keep our minds open to new possibilities. Like the innovators in our lives who say: “But we’ve always done it that way” is the most dangerous way of thinking.

I suppose it’s fair to question whether it would affect the level of the tournaments. Would it drive or destroy the standard?

There are certainly strong arguments from both sides.

Were this year’s men’s wooden spooners to be relegated for example, Italy would be out and, going on current rankings, Georgia would be in. A bounty they’ve been hunting for a while and probably feel they deserve given their victory over Italy last year.

Would the frightening threat of relegation push Italy to forge those wins?

Likewise in the women’s tournament would the terrifying thought of losing your place in one of the best rugby tournaments in the world be the firework up the backside that the people in charge of women’s rugby need?