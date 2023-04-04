Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 12:14

Cork v Tipperary U20: Brian Keating and William Buckley come in for Rebels

Two changes from victory over Waterford for Ben O'Connor's side
Brian Keating, seen here in action for Muskerry against Carbery in last year's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC, comes into the Cork U20 team for the Tipperary game. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Denis Hurley

The Cork U20 hurling management have made two changes for Wednesday’s oneills.com Munster U20 HC game against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.30pm).

Having beaten Waterford by four points last week – after trailing by six at one stage in the second half – the Rebels would take a big step towards the knockout stages (second plays third in a semi-final for the right to take on the first-placed side in the final) with another win against a Tipp side that opened with a draw against Clare a fortnight ago.

Ballincollig’s Brian Keating, who featured for the senior side in the Canon O’Brien Cup against UCC in January, comes into the team in the full-forward line as Ross O’Sullivan misses out while William Buckley of St Finbarr’s is also included.

He is an indirect replacement for Mikey Finn, who began last Wednesday’s match in midfield. Adam O’Sullivan, who began in attack against Waterford and impressed in a deeper role in the second half, is named at number 9.

CORK (U20HC v Tipperary): Brion Saunderson (Midleton); Seán Daly (Randal Óg), Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Micheál Mullins (Whitechurch, captain); Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), William Buckley (St Finbarr’s); Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), Jack Leahy (Dungourney). Subs: Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), Culann Geary (Youghal), Mark Howell (Douglas), Timmy Wilk (Cobh), Ciarán Doolan (St Finbarr’s), Mikey Finn (Midleton), Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), David Cremin (Midleton), Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

<p>Cork's Jayden Casey battles for possession against James Hegarty of Clare in last year's Electric Ireland Munster MHC semi-final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork minor team v named: Jayden Casey on the bench as Rebels go with unchanged starting 15 for Tipp

