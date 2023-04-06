Throwback Thursday: Cork City made a statement win at packed Turner’s Cross over Shamrock Rovers

NINE years ago this week, Cork City announced themselves as contenders for the Premier Division title with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Shamrock Rovers at Turner's Cross.

Even though it was an early season win, John Caulfield's players got the better of a team that they had not beaten since 2009.

It was a time that regularly saw Rovers get the better of City with last-minute goals like Gary Twigg’s equaliser into the St Anne’s End in March 2012 and Billy Dennehy scoring the winning goal in the Setanta Sports Cup semi-finals in 2013.

The Hoops, for two seasons, had City's number and no matter what they did Rovers would always find a way to get something from the game.

2014 was different and people could feel it in the air with over 5,676 turning out to see the two sides meet on the evening of April 4, 2014 at Turner’s Cross. Up until that game, City had only lost one game in all competitions.

That was against Douglas Hall in the Munster Senior Cup, and that ended a four-game winning streak that saw victories over Athlone Town, Derry City, Limerick, and Bray Wanderers. Rovers came to town looking to further boost their league title credentials.

Mark O'Sullivan, Cork City, in action against Shane Robinson. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

The Hoops were hoping to build on their cup treble in 2013 that involved victories in the Sentata Sports Cup, Leinster Senior Cup, and the League of Ireland Cup.

What Rovers really wanted was a Premier Division title, especially after finishing fifth in 2013, and a win at Turner's Cross would have massively boosted their chances.

Before kick-off, the conversation was about the rise of the Rebel Army under Caulfield and how they were in the mix at the top of the table after years of fighting to get back into the division.

RTÉ did a special segment on the club’s return and rise that involved reporter John Kenny going around Patrick Street talking to supporters.

BUZZ

They collectively agreed that Caulfield brought the buzz back to Turner's Cross by recruiting former players that had already proved themselves.

This was all being done as an undefeated Rovers team made their way down to Cork on the M8.

They were tearing through teams, with the only blot on their record being a defeat to Dundalk in the Setanta Sports Cup semi-finals. Caulfield was well aware of this, and he made sure to talk about it pre-match.

“We’ve looked at Shamrock Rovers a few times since the start of the season. In the first game against Derry City they were stifled somewhat, but since then they have exploded. They got four goals against Athlone, three against Bohemians and against Sligo Rovers at the weekend they only scored once but could have scored a few.

"They will be a huge challenge for us and we need to be at the top of our game against them," he said at the time.

What increased the tension was the fact that two of the last unbeaten teams in the league were coming up against one another.

The City team sent out a mixture between young players and seasoned professionals.

The youth included Brian Lenihan, John Kavanagh, and Gary Buckley. They played alongside former Irish international Colin Healy and Liam Kearney, who returned to Cork from Australia. Mark O'Sullivan was also just starting his first season with City after signing from Avondale United in the Munster Senior League.

These players quickly took advantage of the nervous energy inside Turner's Cross. O'Sullivan picked out Garry Buckley and his header was saved by Barry Murphy.

Billy Dennehy immediately reacted and gave City the lead by heading in the rebound.

Rovers' response was to pile men forward and this created space at the back for City to run riot. O'Sullivan, Dennehy, Buckley, and Liam Kearney all had shots during this spell of the game and each one went narrowly wide.

City took this into halftime and ten minutes after the break O'Sullivan headed in a cross from Dennehy and that made it 2-0.

The moment that sealed the win came from a Colin Healy cross that Darren Dennehy managed to turn in. City were 3-0 up and they had their first win over Rovers since 2009.

STATEMENT

Not only that, it was the first real statement by Caulfield's team as they confirmed their early season form wasn’t just the bounce of a new manager.

City went on to finish second in the league and they collected all nine points against Rovers.

The result in April was actually the start of a long unbeaten run by City against their Dublin rivals at Turner's Cross, something that would not be broken until 2019.

All of that was to come. That night in April was all about a national announcement that City were back.