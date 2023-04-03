Glen Boxing club's celebration night at City Hall ticked all the boxes and was a huge success

THE recent Glen Boxing Tournament at Cork’s City Hall was a resounding success.

This event was part of a four-hour concert and boxing extravaganza to mark the Centenary Commemoration of the death of Irish Patriot Tomas Mac Curtain, who was murdered by Crown Forces in March 1920.

At the time of his death, Mac Curtain was Lord Mayor of Cork and President of the Glen Boxing Club.

The Cork City Hall opened in March 1938.

In October of that year the Glen Boxing Club organised their first ever Boxing Tournament in the Concert Hall. On that occasion eighths years ago the Glen welcomed a team from the Pembroke Boxing Club, the Hall was full to capacity.

History repeated itself recently when the Mac Curtain Tournament took place, and with the huge response from the Cork public, the Club regretted disappointing many having to advise them ‘Sorry house full’.

The Tournament was streamed live and attracted an audience of thousands throughout the world.

A Group of former Lord Mayor's at City Hall, pictured with The Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde, The Tainaiste Micheal Martin,and Cork City Council CEO, Ann Doherty. Boxing

The matching on the night was excellent and this contributed to some excellent boxing and many close contests with numerous bouts been decided on split decision.

The Chief Official was John Wiseman with Director of Cork Boxing John Casey operating as ring announcer.

All boxers were presented with a magnificent ‘Once off’ medal which is engraved with the principals and aspirations of Tomas Mac Curtain.

Following each contest the medals were presented by many of the guests, which included the Lord Mayor Cllr. Deidre Forde, The Tánaiste Micheál Martin, the President of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association Derry McCarthy and WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Champion Gary ‘Spike O’Sullivan.

Glen Boxing Club head coach Tom Kelleher thanked all the boxers, their coaches and clubs for participating in this very prestigious Tournament.

He also thanked Tom Murray and Shane Forde for all their assistance in putting together the very well matched bill, which was greatly appreciated by the very enthusiastic attendance.

The parade of boxers on a very special night in the City Hall included Evan Long Glen B.C., Sean Timon Brian Dillons B.C., Rubin Adekunle Mayfield B.C., Peter Lawlor De Courcey B.C., Joe O’Brien Togher B.C., Adam Kiely Saviour’s Crystal B.C., Alex Noonan Carmody Riverstown B.C., Charlie Valsberg Cherry Orchard, Linda Desmond Rylane B.C., Shauna O’Keeffe Clonmel B.C., Bibi Long Golden Gloves B.C., George Goff Togher B.C., David O’Driscoll Muskerry B.C., Kuba Pielesz Midleton B.C. Aaron O’Donoghue Golden Gloves B.C., John Connos Westside B.C., Shane Cunningham Golden Gloves B.C., Dane Flanagan Westside B.C., Jamie Long Muskerry B.C. and Davey O’Neill Charleville B.C..

On a night when Cork’s City Hall seen its biggest boxing attendance in many years, the Glen Boxing Club produced an excellent souvenir programme with many features great photographs and nuggets of information about their Club.

In her address in the programme the Lord Mayor Cllr. Deidre Forde reflected on the Boxing Tournament taking place in City Hall where she said Tomas Mac Curtain’s legacy is enshrined and his contribution to the cause of Irish Freedom is widely acclaimed.

Meanwhile Tánaiste Micheál Martin writing in the same publication said, referring to Tomas Mac Curtain as the first President of the Glen Boxing Club.

“Amongst the many visionary traits of Tomas Mac Curtain was his understanding of the role of sports in building a sense of community and shared culture,” and the Tánaiste added.

Presentation of flowers to The Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde, and Fionnuala MacCurtain, by The Glen Boxing Club, Secretary Carla O'Driscoll, and Treasurer, Clodagh Mackey Pelan.

“It was in this spirit that he gave his patronage to a new club devoted to the ancient and noble sport of boxing, a Club which has brought such pride to our City since his foundation."

On the official date of the Commemoration three years ago in March 2020, the then Lord Mayor of Cork Dr. John Sheenan, a Blackpool man, attended a special ceremony in the Glen Boxing Club, where he and Fionnuala Mac Curtain unveiled a Commissioned Framed Centenary portrait Tomas Mac Curtain.

That night was the eve of the Covid Pandemic and the former Lord Mayor in the souvenir programme recalls that night in the Glen Boxing Club and stated he was honoured to be in Ireland’s oldest boxing club on that very important night and he added he would never forget the lament played by Piper Norman O’Rourke.

Also amongst the pages of the glossy publication is a photo of a Glen Boxing Team from 1947.

Included in that photo is a great Glen boxer from that era Ernie Keeffe.

Ernie was a Munster Senior Champion on three occasions; he was also a Senior Finalist and represented Ireland as a Senior International on twelve occasions.

However, his ultimate and most famous sporting success came in 1948.

That year he was part of the Irish Team who won Ireland’s first Rugby Grand Slam at Raven Hill he played with Sundays well R.F.C. and there is a magnificent photo of him on their Wall of Honour at their Club House in Musgrave Park.

The programme also explains how Tomas Mac Curtain secured a premises for the Glen Boxing Club from the Goulding Fertilizer Company who had a factory in the area.

How former Glen boxer Mick Leahy won the British Middleweight Boxing Title, and how James Gunner Murray was the famed Club’s first Elite Champion in 1947.

A brief history of the Glen Boxing Club is also outlined as are a magnificent array of pictures, which include Micheál Martin with gloves on in the Glen ring and a black and white beauty of the former Taoiseach Jack Lynch joking with Muhammad Ali, as he tells him about all the tough men he knew who came out of, the illustrious Glen Boxing Club.