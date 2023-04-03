Cork City teen off to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 

CORK CITY underage star Matthew Moore is off to Germany after the club reached an agreement with Hoffenheim.

The teenager will officially join the Bundesliga side this July, and the two teams have agreed an undisclosed compensation package in line with FIFA regulations, which includes future benefits for City as Moore’s career develops.

He originally joined City from Carrigaline United in the Cork Schoolboys League and he has progressed through various squads in the Underage National Leagues.

The midfielder was recently included in an Under-19 panel that went to the United Kingdom for a series of friendlies.

He immediately made an impact as he scored for City in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground.

Moore was the Republic of Ireland U16 captain last year when they won the Victory Shield and he recently featured for the U17s during their successful European Championships Elite campaign.

That is set to get underway later on this year in Hungary with Ireland listed in Pot One for the draw.

City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney is delighted for Moore to get a move to one of the biggest clubs in the Bundesliga.

“This is a really good opportunity for Matthew, and we are pleased with how the discussions between the two clubs have progressed also.

"We have had a very positive and professional dialogue with Hoffenheim, and we are pleased with the outcome,” he told the club’s media team.

“Matthew has been a pleasure to work with. His dedication to his game on and off the field has led to him reaching new levels each year.

"It is a testament also to the excellent work being done by our academy coaches. I have no doubt Matthew will excel at his new club. "We wish him all the best for the future.”

Hoffenheim is one of the most exciting clubs in Germany for producing young footballers.

One of their best known academy graduates is Niklas Süle, who helped Bayern Munich win the treble in 2019/20.

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel started with Hoffenheim after moving to Germany from Grasshopper.

Pascal Groß, who has helped Brighton & Hove Albion reach untold highs in the Premier League, is another alumni.

Moore is the fifth academy graduate from City to move on this year, with the majority having signed for clubs in the United Kingdom. David Harrington was the first to make the jump and he joined Fleetwood Town at the start of January.

He was followed by Leon Ayinde, who went to Ipswich Town. Mark O’Mahony and Franco Umeh then went to Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Alex Healy Byrne also went to Burnley last September after previously playing for City’s U15s, U17s, and U19s.