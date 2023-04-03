Cork minor team v named: Jayden Casey on the bench as Rebels go with unchanged starting 15 for Tipp

The Cork minor hurling management have kept faith with the same team that began last Tuesday's 13-point win over Waterford as they go in search of a second Electric Ireland Munster MHC victory.

Tipperary visit Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night (7pm) and the one notable change to the Cork panel is the inclusion of captain Jayden Casey on the substitutes' bench. The Youghal starlet and vice-captain Ben Walsh are the only two survivors from last year's campaign.

Corner-back Oier O'Callaghan and midfielder Conor McCarthy were both forced off in the victory over Waterford - in which Barry Walsh scored 2-5 and Barry O'Flynn notched 1-7 - but both are passed fit.

Tipp's only outing to date was a defeat to Clare a fortnight ago.

CORK (MHC v Tipperary): Oisín Walsh (Youghal); Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), Darragh McCarthy (Passage), Cárthaigh Cronin (Midleton); Cillian O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), David O’Leary (Ballincollig); James O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); Johnny Murphy (Dromina), Zack Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); Seán Meade (Killeagh), Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: Fionn Murphy (Killeagh), Seán O’Callaghan (Aghada), Johnny Galvin (Éire Óg), Jayden Casey (Youghal), Patrick Walsh (Carrigtwohill), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), Ronan Dooley (Douglas), Brian Lynch (Youghal), Kristian O’Gorman (Charleville).