Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 12:00

Cork minor team v named: Jayden Casey on the bench as Rebels go with unchanged starting 15 for Tipp

Cork seek to build on victory over Waterford last week
Cork minor team v named: Jayden Casey on the bench as Rebels go with unchanged starting 15 for Tipp

Cork's Jayden Casey battles for possession against James Hegarty of Clare in last year's Electric Ireland Munster MHC semi-final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

The Cork minor hurling management have kept faith with the same team that began last Tuesday's 13-point win over Waterford as they go in search of a second Electric Ireland Munster MHC victory.

Tipperary visit Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night (7pm) and the one notable change to the Cork panel is the inclusion of captain Jayden Casey on the substitutes' bench. The Youghal starlet and vice-captain Ben Walsh are the only two survivors from last year's campaign.

Corner-back Oier O'Callaghan and midfielder Conor McCarthy were both forced off in the victory over Waterford - in which Barry Walsh scored 2-5 and Barry O'Flynn notched 1-7 - but both are passed fit.

Tipp's only outing to date was a defeat to Clare a fortnight ago.

CORK (MHC v Tipperary): Oisín Walsh (Youghal); Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), Darragh McCarthy (Passage), Cárthaigh Cronin (Midleton); Cillian O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), David O’Leary (Ballincollig); James O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); Johnny Murphy (Dromina), Zack Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); Seán Meade (Killeagh), Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: Fionn Murphy (Killeagh), Seán O’Callaghan (Aghada), Johnny Galvin (Éire Óg), Jayden Casey (Youghal), Patrick Walsh (Carrigtwohill), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), Ronan Dooley (Douglas), Brian Lynch (Youghal), Kristian O’Gorman (Charleville).

More in this section

RedFM Hurling League: Sars make it three from three in Division 1 RedFM Hurling League: Sars make it three from three in Division 1
The Rebel Ramblers team 2/4/2023 Cork side Rebel Ramblers takes top honours in the women’s InsureMyHouse.ie O40 Masters National Cup competition
Eoin Downey and Rory Higgins 12/3/2023 Cork v Waterford U20: Eoin Downey, Colin Walsh and Ben Cunningham to bring senior experience as Rebels name team
cork gaa
Host of Cork basketball players included in All-Star teams

Host of Cork basketball players included in All-Star teams

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more