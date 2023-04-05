Doolan’s Cow close in on third Business League Premier Division title in a row

Jay Bazz 1 Doolan’s Cow

THE top two met for the second time in their crunch Sports Gear Direct Premier Division encounter at Mayfield Community School.

After 90 minutes of absorbing football, champions Doolan’s Cow emerged victorious to take a step closer a third successive crown and a fifth in all.

Promoted Jay Bazz threw everything at their opponents in the first 45 minutes and deservedly went in front through Adam Hegarty in the 38th minute.

The division’s top marksman Jamie Murphy pulled Doolan’s level in the 49th minute before adding his second 19 minutes later to seal a 12th win in 13 for the quadruple-chasing visitors.

Callum Condon was outstanding for the Barbers with Alex O’Driscoll and Aaron Kemp the other stand-out performers for the hosts.

OBS 2 Satellite Taxis 6

Satellite Taxis achieved the double over struggling OBS by coming away with all three points at Crosshaven last Saturday afternoon to close the gap on third-placed Martin Harvey Solicitors to two points.

The visitors raced into a 4-0 half-time lead courtesy of goals from Bref McCarthy, Kian Fitzgerald, Alex McCarthy, and the influential Eric Kennedy.

McCarthy and Shane Dorgan netted twice more in the second half with the hosts replying through Dave Manly and Alex Farrell.

UCC United 1 Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2

UCC’s slim title aspirations were dealt a hammer blow after losing by the odd goal in three at the Farm.

The evergreen Francis O’Callaghan netted twice for the visitors with Brice Pinel on target for United.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 5 Marlboro Trust 0

MHS replaced Satellite Taxis in third spot after a comprehensive triumph over an out-of-sorts Marlboro 11.

Dave O’Leary (2), Ian O’Riordan, Alan O’Driscoll, and Cian O’Connor registered the goals for the hosts.

O’Riordan, Chris O’Connell, and Sean Cunningham were the pick of Harvey’s’ impressive eleven.

Brew Boys United 9 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 1

In-form Brew showed no mercy to Valley Rangers, rattling in nine goals through Gavin Quirke (3), Sean McCarthy, Christopher Murphy, Trevor Hynes, Simon Drislane, Sean Hamelin, and Gareth Fishlock.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Jason O’Neill Electrical 4 Cork Council 4

JONE and Council remain deadlocked in sixth and seventh in the table following their exciting 4-4 draw at Mayfield Park in the late Saturday afternoon kick-off.

The visitors were punished for moments of slopping defending and trailed 3-1 at the break after Gareth O’Donovan (2) and Paudie Cotter capitalised to the full with goals for the hosts.

A Rob Susek penalty midway through the first half was the brief highlight for the visitors who were a different proposition in the second half despite being reduced to 10 players, spurred on by a stunning Jordan Hughes hat-trick to incredibly go ahead in the tie for the first time.

However, it was fitting that 44-year-old O’Donovan should complete the second hat-trick of the day late on and salvage a point for the home side. Susek and Ian Scott typified Council’s never-say-die attitude with their commitment and non- stop running.

Cork Hospitals 2 Trend Micro 2

Cork Hospitals and Trend Micro played out a thrilling high-quality draw at the Farm with the goals being shared by Faolan Linnane and Conor O’Halloran for the Hospitals and a double for Trend from Mattias Rodrigues Ayala.

Dave Synott and Red Geaney shone for the hosts.

Referee Sumate Virak received high praise from both teams for another impressive performance in the middle.

HBC Redemption Rovers 2 Curry House Hungry Tigers 2

The Tigers were tantalisingly close to a third win in the campaign after Adam Ricken poached an equaliser for HBC with just three minutes remaining.

Earlier, Immad Ali and Adi Kanymet had put the visitors 2-1 in front after Adam Ricken scored the opener for Rovers.

SCS Crookstown United 7 The Glue Pot Passage 2

In a contest that didn’t reflect the final result, United goalkeeper Dylan Corcoran superbly turned away a 42nd-minute penalty to preserve his side’s 3-2 lead at half-time.

After Stephen O’Donoghue opened the scoring for Crookstown and Passage levelled, Owen Keane restored United’s lead on the half hour.

A second equaliser was cancelled out by a third from Patrick Barry before Corcoran’s crucial save.

The hosts drove on with second-half goals from Martin O’Sullivan (2), James Kelleher and Laurence Asling.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 2 Arc Rovers 3

Arc returned to top spot in the intriguing three-way contest with Andy Sull’s and Longboats, whose meeting was postponed, after twice coming from behind with goals from Conor Ryan and Ryan Twomey.

Dylan Cullinane redeemed himself after an earlier penalty miss to net a heart-stopping winner in added time.

Luke O’Sullivan and Nikita Zigunovs had put Carrigaline 2-1 up at half-time.

Telus International 1 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

The Weigh Inn recorded their first double of the season after seeing off Telus with goals from Adrian Gandolfo and Jack Graham.