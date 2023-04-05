Cork v Tipperary U20: Rebels seeking another home victory

In any league-type format, teams will target home games in terms of picking up points.

From that point of view, it was job done for Cork in the oneills.com Munster U20HC last Wednesday night as they beat Waterford by 1-17 to 1-13 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, having trailed by 1-9 to 0-6 at one stage during the first half.

With Limerick and Clare drawing the same night, victory leaves Cork in second place, just a point behind the Shannonsiders. Tonight, Tipperary – who also drew with Clare in their only outing to date, a fortnight ago – visit the Páirc and Cork manager Ben O’Connor is acutely aware of the need to get more points on the board before trips to Ennis and Limerick later in the month.

“It’s going to be very tight,” he says.

“Against Waterford, we did what we had to do. We have two points and hopefully on Wednesday against Tipperary we can pick up another two and it’d put us in a great position.

“We saw Clare and Tipp in the first game, they drew in Ennis. I thought they were two big, strong, physical teams, so we’ll have to make sure that we’re ready for Tipp.”

What was encouraging for the Cork management last week was that, despite falling six points behind in the opening half, there was no panic from the players and Colin Walsh’s goal helped to ensure that they trailed by just one at half-time.

“We even said it before we started, because we knew the rain was on the way,” O’Connor says.

“It was just about playing the system, keeping doing what we do all the time. In fairness, you saw that we didn’t change a whole pile – picked up on a few breaks around the middle, maybe – but fellas just kept at it.

“We’re just delighted that they kept doing what they were supposed to do and what they were asked to do. They had confidence in each other and the way we play.”

Walsh was one of three players in the team with senior experience, along with Eoin Downey and Ben Cunningham. Downey was named at centre-back but played at full-back, marking Waterford dangerman Patrick Fitzgerald.

O’Connor admits that there was some thought given as to how best to deploy the Glen Rovers man.

“Of course,” he says, “but you’re going to put your best player on their best player.

“If they’re close enough to each other, you’re going to put one of them marking the other and hope that he can limit him.

“That’s the way we looked at it. Obviously, you’d like Eoin at full-back, you’d like him at centre-back – you’d probably like him at centre-forward too! We only have one of Eoin so we try to use him to the best of our benefit.”

With such a hectic programme, training between games is light. There is a fortnight’s break after tonight, allowing injured players to return, though Timmy Wilk – restricted to a sub’s appearance last week – could feature from the start.

“It was great to see Timmy back,” O’Connor says, “he had been out for six or seven weeks but you wouldn’t notice by the way he played when he came on.

“We still have a few out – we’ve Kevin Lyons out with a hamstring, Cillian Tobin’s still out with a quad injury.

“We’ve a great physio in Ruairí [Weddell] and he’s doing his best to have them back but probably the Tipp game is a bit too soon for the two of them. We’ve a break the week after, so hopefully maybe for the third game we’ll have the pair of them back.”

The manager’s namesake, Ben O’Connor of St Finbarr’s, isn’t available at the moment due to rugby commitments, but he could feature later on.

“Ben trains with us any night that he can,” O’Connor says, “but at the moment, he’s playing rugby.

“He’s been picked for the Ireland U19 squad and, as soon as he’s finished that, we’ll hopefully see him back with us.

“The longer we can go in this, the better chance he’ll have of playing. We’ll be doing everything we can in the meantime just to make sure that we’re still there in four or five weeks’ time at the business end.”