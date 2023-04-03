RedFM Hurling League: Sars make it three from three in Division 1

Sarsfields are out on their own at the top of Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League after last weekend’s third round of fixtures.

Following two sets of games, Sars shared the lead with champions Blackrock and Na Piarsaigh but a win over Charleville for Johnny Crowley’s side, coupled with the other two teams dropping points, means that the Riverstown outfit are the only team with a 100 percent record.

On Saturday evening, Jack Doyle and Andrew Cagney were on target as Charleville moved into a 0-9 to 0-4 lead as half-time approached but a goal from James Sweeney ensured that just two points separated the sides at half-time.

The home side pushed on in the second half, with Shane O’Driscoll adding a second goal in the 41st minute. Aaron Myers and Daniel Hogan each finished with four points as Sars won by 2-12 to 0-15.

Also on Saturday, Blackrock drew with Douglas in a game that was a repeat of last year’s final. Eoin Dolan struck for an early goal as Douglas led by 1-2 to 0-1 but Blackrock responded strongly and points from Ciarán Cormack, Michael O’Halloran, Tadhg Deasy, Robbie Cotter and Kevin O’Keeffe helped them to an 0-11 to 1-4 half-time advantage.

Blackrock extended their advantage on the resumption and were 0-16 to 1-7 in front before Douglas managed to draw level, with Andy O’Connell, Mark O’Connor, Brian O’Connor, Stephen Moylan and Donal Maher all on target for them. The final score was 0-18 to 1-15.

There was another draw on Sunday morning when Kanturk welcomed Erin’s Own. The visitors had the upper hand for most of the first half, with Eoghan Murphy and James O’Carroll on target as they retired with a 0-9 to 0-6 advantage, Rory Sheahan the main score-getter for the home side.

Erin’s Own moved five points ahead in the early stages of the second half but a goal from Kanturk’s James Fitzpatrick left it 0-12 to 1-8. They levelled through Ian Walsh and even moved in front late in the second half as Erin’s Own were reduced to 14 players but in the end it was honours even.

Na Piarsaigh’s perfect record came to a halt as they fell to a 2-26 to 0-13 defeat to Fr O’Neills, who picked up their first victory. Billy Dunne and Jason Hankard scored the goals for the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side while John Millerick, Joe Millerick, Cillian Broderick and youngster Conor O’Leary all weighed in with scores for them.

In the other top-flight game, Carrigtwohill impressed as they won by 0-23 to 1-9 in their East Cork derby away to Killeagh.

Carrig, beaten by Blackrock and Na Piarsaigh in their previous outings, had four points from Seán Walsh and one from Cillian Barry as they led by 0-5 to 0-2 early on and Liam Gosnell and Daniel Murnane also contributed as they held an 0-11 to 0-3 advantage at half-time.

By the midway stage of the second half, the advantage had stretched to 14 points, 0-18 to 0-4, while Justin Oke and Liam O’Sullivan also added points and Tomás Hogan saved a Killeagh penalty. The home side did score a late goal but the outcome was decided well before the end.

Jack Cahalane scored ten points as St Finbarr's overcame Midleton in Division 2. Picture: Eamon Ward

Reigning county premier senior champions St Finbarr’s are joint top of Division 2 after a 0-20 to 0-17 win away to their predecessors Midleton. Jack Cahalane scored ten of the Barrs’ points while Eoghan Finn grabbed three and there were two each for Pádraig Buggy and Billy Hennessy.

Courcey Rovers, winners away to Bishopstown by 1-16 to 0-15, are level on five points with the Barrs. Newtownshandrum ended Bride Rovers’ 100 percent as they beat them by 1-20 to 2-10 while Glen Rovers’ clash with Mallow was postponed. Elsewhere, Ballincollig beat Fermoy by 0-15 to 0-12.

Despite defeat at home to Carrigaline, Blackrock’s second team are top of Division 3 as they played twice last week, beating Kilworth on Tuesday. Éire Óg’s draw with Blarney leaves them in second place on five points, one behind the leaders. South-east pair Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers are in a share of the Division 4 lead after wins over Youghal and Lisgoold respectively.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE RESULTS

Tuesday, March 28

Division 3: Kilworth 1-17 Blackrock 1-18.

Thursday, March 30

Division 4: Kildorrery 0-8 Ballinhassig, 0-12.

Saturday, April 1

Division 1: Douglas 1-15 Blackrock 0-18, Sarsfields 2-12 Charleville 0-15.

Division 2: Bishopstown 0-15 Courcey Rovers 1-16.

Division 3: Newcestown 0-11 Ballymartle 1-13.

Division 4: Lisgoold 1-16 Valley Rovers 1-18.

Division 5: Midleton 1-17 Dungourney 1-17, Argideen Rangers 0-16 Russell Rovers 0-13.

Division 6: Kilbrittain 3-17 Na Piarsaigh 0-9, Tracton 1-16 Sarsfields 1-14.

Division 7: Ballinora 2-14 St Finbarr’s 1-9, Erin’s Own 1-20 Nemo Rangers 0-15, Glen Rovers 4-18 Kilshannig 3-10, Valley Rovers 0-15 Ballinascarthy 4-25.

Sunday, April 2

Division 1: Fr O’Neills 2-26 Na Piarsaigh 0-13, Kanturk 1-14 Erin’s Own 0-17, Killeagh 1-9 Carrigtwohill 0-23.

Division 2: Fermoy 0-12 Ballincollig 0-15, Newtownshandrum 1-20 Bride Rovers 2-10, Midleton 0-17 St Finbarr’s 0-20.

Division 3: Blackrock 1-16 Carrigaline 1-20, Éire Óg 0-17 Blarney 0-17.

Division 4: Ballinhassig 3-19 Youghal 0-18, Cloyne 2-15 Aghabullogue, 4-18, Milford 2-16 Kildorrery 0-17, St Catherine’s 0-20 Ballyhea, 1-16.

Division 5: Castlemartyr 1-13 Mayfield 0-18.

Division 6: Barryroe 1-9 Ballygarvan 1-19, Douglas 2-14 Meelin 0-17.