Christy O'Connor: Cork beat Limerick early in the league but they'll be a different animal in Páirc Uí Chaoimh now

In one of his ‘ Irish Examiner’ columns at the end of February, Anthony Daly put forward a theory about how teams may be approaching Limerick early in the season.

After they beat Galway at their ease in Pearse Stadium in Round 3, Daly was curious as to why a Galway-Limerick clash didn’t appear to mean more to Galway than what it looked like it meant to them.

Yet Daly also equated Galway’s attitude to Clare’s approach in the previous round, when everyone was expecting war and all they got was Limerick rolling straight over their neighbours.

Clare did step on the gas late on but the game was over by half-time. When Limerick started to fade too late on against Galway, and Galway got the margin back to two points, Limerick just drove on and left Galway in their rear-view mirror.

“Galway should be doing a lot better,” wrote Daly. “On the other hand, you’d wonder if some teams - like Clare and Galway in their last two matches – have just decided that there’s no point going after Limerick in February?

“Otherwise, why would Galway leave Kyle Hayes unattended at wing-back? Would it not have made sense to push Joseph Cooney up on Kyle and just go after him?” Unless managers, coaches and players are subconsciously coming to that conclusion, or if there is a direct decision from management that there’s no point hammering a brick wall now when they’ll need to try and crash through it during the summer, it’s impossible for anyone to know unless they were inside those dressing-rooms.

Otherwise it’s all just conjecture and just one man’s opinion, but Daly has been around the game long enough at this stage – as a successful player and manager and highly respected pundit – for his theory to be teased out.

In a whole host of ways, it makes perfect sense, especially when Limerick have looked more ruthless and efficient at this part of the season than since the spring of 2020. At that stage in their journey, this squad had still only won one All-Ireland. But they have gone on to win three more since.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane takes on the Kilkenny defence in last year's All-Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

In Limerick’s current state, it would be easy for any opposition to deduce that there is little point in trying to physically, mentally and tactically match up to them now when there is such a potentially high cost attached to taking them on at full pelt.

Cork did and beat them in the opening round but Pat Ryan’s side had targeted that match for months and had close to seven weeks more preparation done than Limerick at the time.

Since getting up to speed since that game, Limerick have looked like a wrecking machine.

There are also a number of other ways the opposition may be approaching Limerick. Do you tactically show your hand now when any team that might beat them later in the summer would have to shock them or throw something totally new at them?

Another risk with beating Limerick now is how much it would poke the bear and invite payback and retribution later in the season. The other potential gamble with investing too much against Limerick too early is the huge physical and psychological drain it can have for later in the season.

The championship is totally different but Clare emptied themselves so much against Limerick in last year’s Munster final that they had next to nothing left in the tank for the rest of the summer.

RESERVES

Munster teams also have to address the Limerick equation differently to Leinster sides, not just because they could have to play them three times in the championship, but because of how much physical and mental energy Munster teams have to expend in the provincial championship. So why risk depleting those reserves against Limerick now?

The beauty for Limerick in all of this is that, whatever and however other teams are trying to plan their way around or through them, Limerick’s approach remains fully transparent. They may be down bodies but they still put out teams that are good enough to beat anyone else.

They had a different approach for the last two league campaigns but throughout this spring, Limerick seem to be far beyond being worried about peaking too early or showing their hand.

They seem to be running the ball more but they’re not concerned as to how the opposition may read, interpret, study and plan to try and shut that down in the championship. Their mantra is the same at it has always been: ‘You know what we do, come and get us’.

Kilkenny will certainly give it a right shot in Sunday’s league final. For a start, Kilkenny can go all out as the only place they are likely to meet Limerick later in the year is in an All-Ireland semi-final or final, unless Limerick don’t win the Munster championship.

Apart from a national title being on the line, which Kilkenny always want to win, Derek Lyng’s side will also be keen to see how close or far off the standard they really are, even at this stage of the season.

Unlike Galway and the other Munster sides, last year’s All-Ireland final was the first time Kilkenny had met Limerick in league or championship since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

Kilkenny are still trying to find out about Limerick, whereas most other teams know them too well. Those sides may possibly be keen to keep their powder dry for later in the season. Or else it’s all just a false theory where no matter what is thrown at Limerick, they’re fully able to handle it.