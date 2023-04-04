Cork hurlers might have strength in depth but experience is vital for the big games

THAT moment when you are approached by someone from a ‘fairly’ non-hurling county and they give you an opinion on the state of Cork hurling.

"Jaysus, Cork were fair rubbish on Sunday..."

You have to stop yourself from going into full thesis mode – that’s what these pages are for after all!

Sometimes it’s best just to nod along and maybe give a stock “well they did have a lot of injuries, but they weren’t great, no” response.

This would be the type of fella who wouldn’t be able to tell the difference from Tim O’Mahony and Peter O’Mahony in an identity parade, never mind the Roche twins from Bride Rovers.

So giving a lengthy response regarding the fact that pretty much all of Cork’s main ball winners in the top half of the pitch were missing for the league semi-final against Kilkenny, is likely to be greeted by the glazing over of eyes.

There is no denying that the amateur analyst had a point around Cork’s performance in Nowlan Park - Cork were far from impressive - but it would have been more of a surprise if that particular Cork team had secured a rare victory in the lion’s den of Kilkenny hurling.

The Rebels may have gone through the league campaign undefeated but it was not like they had been blowing everyone away either.

One good half against Limerick, an impressive 70-minute display up in Salthill and a combative showing in the draw in Ennis, being the highlights. No trees, however, had been pulled up during this particular league campaign.

Way back in January Pat Ryan described how “we haven’t a lot done tactically and we’ve been concentrating on effort and attitude and physicality, that we’re trying to raise inside in training.”

We’re into April now, but it would appear to the naked eye that this remains the case. Cork tended to try and hit early ball into the full-forward line, but apart from that there were no real ‘tactics’ to speak of. There’s plenty of time for that kind of lark in the Munster Championship!

And while Cork’s display in the league semi-final would not have been giving John Kiely any sleepless nights the one thing that can’t be denied is the extremely high work-rate levels of the entire Cork team. Individuals may have struggled to get their hands on the ball or win their own personal battles, but the intensity was there for all to see.

It certainly would have been interesting to see how Cork would have got on with a fully-loaded squad though.

Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon is congratulated by manager Kieran Kingston after scoring a point last season. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Imagine a Cork eight to 15 of Tim O’Mahony, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Declan Dalton, Seamus Harnedy, Sean Twomey; Robbie O’Flynn, Alan Connolly, Patrick Horgan. None of those started in Nowlan Park, with O’Mahony and Horgan coming on late when the game was effectively over after the Eoin Downey sending-off.

Connolly is unlikely to feature in the Munster Championship either, so we will probably never see that line-up, but the point is that the above line-up lists most of Cork’s noted ball winners.

To get to a league semi-final shorn pretty much that entire bunch was actually an achievement, and Cork were never likely to win two big knock-out games without them.

How many of these players will be ready for the championship opener against Waterford on April 30 remains to be seen.

The clock is now ticking in that regard. Ryan certainly does not want a scenario where he is dumping a load of undercooked players into championship combat and hoping for the best.

This is why a lot of the players who lined out against Kilkenny can expect to start the opening round clash against Davy Fitzgerald’s side, as they have the required match fitness in the legs from the spring league campaign.

ANYONE'S GUESS

We all probably have ideas as to who the most likely of these players are, but every Cork supporter will probably differ slightly when picking out their likely starters.

Ultimately, it’s just a guessing game at the moment.

That first championship team announcement in late April is definitely going to be one of the most eagerly awaited Cork line-up reveals in years.

Hopefully, the panel will be close to fully loaded by then, although the likes of Mark Coleman and Connolly are expected to remain on the absent list, but it will be interesting to see what our amateur analyst thinks of Cork once everyone is fit and firing.