Ger Noonan and Mick McGinn roll back the years to help Neptune win the O40 Masters National title

Neptune 76

BNAF 66

VETERANS Ger Noonan and Michael McGinn rolled back the years to help Neptune win the Masters Over 40 National Cup at the National Basketball Arena on Sunday.

The opening quarter was a competitive period with both sides showing their experience as they traded baskets right from tip off.

Ger Noonan was a powerhouse for Neptune at the post and a late Marcus Walley basket saw the Cork side lead 19-18 entering the second quarter.

Neptune's Michael Mc Ginn, makes life difficult for Brothers Near and Far's Marius Kazlauskas in the Insuremyhouse.ie 040 Mens Masters Final at the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght today. Photograph Moya Nolan

It was all about defence on the restart with both teams struggling in the offence court and after a titanic 10 minute period the sides were level at the break.

The Neptune coach Darren Geaney changed tactics for the third quarter and in this period the class of Noonan and Michael McGinn came to the fore as they raced into a 10 point lead.

Just when Neptune looked in total control they were punished with consecutive baskets from Joey Hastrup but they were still in command entering the final quarter when they commanded a 51-42 lead.

Neptune's Kevin Reddy wrongfoots Scottie Sommersgill of Brothers Near and Far in their Insuremyhouse.ie 040 Mens Masters Final at the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght today. Photograph Moya Nolan

Coming down the stretch Neptune has the better of the early exchanges with the reintroduction of Noonan helping them to increase their lead to 12 points with five minutes remaining.

There was no back for BNAF as Neptune were crowned champions in style.

Neptune's Jason O'Callaghan and Scottie Sommersgill of BNAF

Scorers for Neptune: G Noonan 20, M McGinn 17, M Walley 13, R Lynch 6.

BNAF: S Summersgill 17, J Hastrup 8, M Kazlauskas 8 Neptune: T O’Sullivan, D O’Brien, M McGinn, K Reddy, M Walley, G Noonan, E O’Neill, R Lynch, J O’Callaghan, D Nolan, I Skeirys, R Leonard.

BNAF: V Bronislovaitis, T Costello, I Durham, S Summersgill, P Madsen, J Quigley, T McDonagh, S Kulvelis, B Walsh, J Hastrup, M Kazlauskas, M McLaverty.

Meanwhile, Portlaoise Panthers defeated Cobh 51-45 to lift the Women’s National Intermediate League Plate final at the National Basketball Arena.

It was a tight opening quarter with Sinead Melia knocking down the first three of the game with 35 seconds to go to put Portlaoise Panthers 10-9 ahead.

Cobh captain Dara Diggin had the last say with a layup to put them 11-10 up.

The second quarter followed similar lines, with little between the sides, the ever-dangerous Diggin was leading the attack with another seven points that helped her side into a 22-19 half-time lead.

Portlaoise Panthers made a bright opening to the third quarter with Melia executing consecutive baskets Portlaoise Panthers suddenly found their range from the three point line, another from Ashe and Maeve Cahalane’s effort with 8 seconds remaining saw them extend their lead to 13 point lead.

Cobh began the fourth with a four-point run, finished off by a layup from Zara Smith with the shot clock about to go to make it a nine point game, 39-30.

Portlaoise Panthers response was a 10-point run, started with back-to-back three’s from Sinead Melia and Cahalane that put them in command at 49-30.

Cobh now trailed 49-40 with three minutes to go, prompting a timeout by Portlaoise Panthers head coach Peter O’Sullivan.

A couple of Deirdre Tomlinson free throws for Panthers made it an 11 point game with two minutes remaining.

That’s as good as it got for Cobh as the Panthers held out for a hard earned six point win.

Cobh: M Tarrant, L O’Shea, A Morrissey, A Duggan, A Ring, O Finn, S Palmer, D Diggin, E Diggin, Z Smith, S R Walsh.