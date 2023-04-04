Irish transplant soccer team: Meet the players who flew the flag for Cork

NEVER underestimate the importance of sport and what joy it can bring to people’s lives.

Recently, I caught up with four Cork lads who were part of the inaugural Irish transplant soccer team that took part in an international soccer tournament in Solihull, Birmingham.

The players came together with a dream of representing their country in a sport they love and enjoy, and in doing so both honouring their donors, donor families and help raise awareness of organ donation.

This was truly a brilliant example of organ donation working at its best and here the lads give a brief account of their International playing experience, their dreams of playing in a World Cup, and more importantly their gratitude for their donors.

“It meant so much to be able to represent Ireland with an amazing group of lads but not only that, it was amazing to take part in competitive team sport again for the first time in about 10 years,” said Owen Crudge.

35-year-old Owen, a barbershop owner from Clonakilty reflects on how sport and organ donors have given him a new lease of life.

“Previously I played rugby at a casual level with Clonakilty RFC and had to pack that in because of my condition.

"I was diagnosed with polycystic kidneys which lead to kidney failure and dialysis for three years. When I received my transplant it was like being born again and I can’t put across in words how grateful I am to the donor and the medical teams that got me through such hard times and gave me this second chance.”

The Irish Transplant soccer team with their medals.

Mike Keohane from Roscarberry, who had a liver transplant, is no stranger to representing the transplant squads, however having previously participated in racewalking, shotput, discus, javelin, darts and badminton, but soccer was new to him and one he thoroughly enjoyed.

“Firstly, it's amazing to just simply be alive against all the odds,” said Keohane.

"Then you have the honour of doing your donor proud and on top of that the wonderful experience of representing Ireland on the sporting stage. I feel truly blessed and so lucky to be given a second chance at life.

“I have always loved sport from an early age and have played football with my local club Carbery Rangers.

"I also played football, soccer and basketball and I still coach some teams there. I rowed for Rosscarbery Rowing Club. I am a passionate Liverpool supporter so I have had an interest in all sports down through the years.

"After my transplant, it was my wife Dee who encouraged me to think about transplant sport and she really made it all happen and I haven't looked back since.”

SECOND CHANCE

53-year-old Patrick O’Driscoll from Ballinascarthy loves for his three kids to watch him represent their country and content with his life now, his hope is to stress the importance of organ donation.

“I now look forward to every morning,” said O’Driscoll. "I feel I deserved the second chance I guess.

“We all have lost loved ones, friends, just people we know. We remember them when we talk about them, the silly things they may have done.

"The good thing they did, maybe the not-so-good things. Every time I do, I remember there’s a family out there would suffer a loss, a loved one. I am here today because of a choice they made. I am lucky to have gotten to know several Transplant recipients like myself who share cherished time with their families since receiving The Gift of Life.

“To The donors and their families they will always be in our thought and prayers. Organ Donation saves lives, the more we talk about it, the greater good can be done.”

44-year-old Mick O’Shea, father of one from Mallow was emotional as he spoke about the joy of being able to represent his country.

“It was a proud day for me and my family, for me to be part of this group and to know each of the lads stories and their fight for life is inspirational and without a donor none of us would have even met,” said O’Shea.

I shed a tear with a few of the team after beating Nottingham. I can't explain it, we have a massive bond between the whole squad, we got each others back."

In 2017 he was a fit and healthy 37-year-old, consistently training, cycling and running; then he contracted myocarditis (viral infection of the heart) which did a lot of damage to the organ.

“Later that summer I received the gift of life and I'm so thankful to my donor and donor family for giving me this chance at life.

"Life has changed since transplant, but changed for the better too. Previously something that was a big issue now no longer even bothers me, family and friends and living life everyday are the messages to takeaway from this.”

Transplant Team Ireland is not all about medal success: it is a celebration of life through sport.