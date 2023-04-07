Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 09:20

Cobh v Waterford: Ramblers ready for Munster derby backlash

Keith Long has taken charge in Waterford and got a great response last weekend
Cobh Ramblers' James O'Leary keeps possession as Bray Wanderers' Jack Hudson closes in, during their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at St Colman's Park. Picture: David Keane.

John O'Shea

COBH Ramblers entertain Waterford FC in what is an eagerly anticipated Munster Derby at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Heading into this clash second in the league table, Ramblers are much more competitive on the field of play and the improvements in the team are clear.

Cobh are currently in second place in the table with 14 points, which is just three points less than the total of points the club picked up over the entire 2022 First Division campaign.

Waterford now have a new manager at the helm, with former Bohemians manager Keith Long now in charge of the Blues.

Looking ahead to the meeting with Waterford, Ramblers manager Shane Keegan said: “I don’t know why it didn’t quite click for Danny Searle. You looked at the panel and squad that Waterford put together at the start of the season and to me it looked like a league-winning squad.

“Keith is a superb manager. He has gone in there and he has got a really excellent group of players under him. Look I would be stunned if Waterford don’t get themselves back into the title race with Galway.

He did an outstanding job with Bohemians and to be honest I still don’t think it has got the credit it deserves.

“It was a no-brainer to be honest. My instant reaction was that Keith Long will be the manager there and so it proved. He has got them off to a great start.” 

 Keith Long is someone very well respected in League Of Ireland Football and very well could be the man that helps guide the club back to the top flight.

"I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Waterford FC. It’s a great football club with great tradition and is a real footballing city,” said Long upon his appointment to the Waterford managerial role.

"After meeting the owner and his senior staff, these are exciting times for a club, which has real ambition.” 

Jason Abbott missed the victory over Bray last week through injury and he looks set to be out for a few weeks.

HOME COMFORTS

Four of the next six Cobh games are at home, starting with this clash with Waterford on Friday.

“We also have a Munster Senior Cup final to look forward to,” adds Keegan who stressed his team will not be losing the run of themselves despite the good start to the 2023 First Division season.

“It is an exciting time. But I am just wary that nobody is getting carried away with themselves. Our time was to try and be in contention for a playoff spot come the last round of games.

“That is still our primary aim. We are in a very good position in terms of working towards that aim. That is the aim we will stay focused on and certainly I don’t think anyone will be getting overly carried away with things.” 

Ramblers will have a tough test on their hands when Waterford visit St Colman’s Park, but Keegan’s side will take confidence from their overall performances this season.

Between now and May 5, Ramblers will be at home in four out of the six games played over that period of time.

Those home meetings for Cobh will be against Friday’s opposition Waterford, along with Treaty United, Kerry FC and Finn Harps.

