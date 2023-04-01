Courcey Rovers make use of Bishopstown red card in RedFM Division Hurling League win

Bishopstown 0-15 Courcey Rovers 1-16

COURCEY Rovers continued their unbeaten start following an away win at Bishopstown in round 3 of the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League.

Courceys have now won two from three, while the Town have now suffered a third consecutive defeat.

With the teams level after 44 minutes, the pendulum swung in Courceys' favour, when Bishopstown forward Thomas Murray received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident. Six minutes later Courceys raised a green flag from the excellent Colin Roche which gave them a cushion that wouldn’t be relinquished.

The teams were level at 0-5 each after 20 minutes, before the premier senior outfit raised three points on the bounce, all from frees, through Conor Hegarty (2) and goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick. Courceys were very much in the game, but wayward shooting let them down in the first half.

The sides traded points, before the accurate Richard Sweetnam converted a free for the eventual winners, 0-9 to 0-7 at the break. The Ballinspittle/Ballinadee team ended up with 10 wides in the opening 30 minutes.

On the resumption, the team in red and white drew level, Sweetnam raising two white flags courtesy of frees. The sides exchanged points, before the pivotal moment when Murray was shown the red card.

The Senior A team took advantage of the extra man and scored 1-1 in three minutes. Roche, who was outstanding throughout, grabbed a brilliant goal. The wing-back’s powerful shot flew into the top corner of the net following a driving run, 1-11 to 0-10 with 10 minutes remaining.

Courceys kept their opposition at bay in a tit-for-tat final quarter, as they prevailed by four points.

Courcey Rovers are at home to Fermoy on Sunday, April 16 at 11.30am. The Town face Premier SHC winners St Finbarr’s away on the same day and same time.

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Hegarty 0-7 (0-6 f), C Fitzpatrick 0-4 f, P Morris 0-3, C O’Hora 0-1.

Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-9 (0-8 f), T O’Sullivan 0-3, C Roche 1-0, O Crowley 0-2, D O’Donovan, DJ Twomey, 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; F Ó Murchú, B Murphy, G Murphy; D Murray, B Murray, S Murphy Snr; S Foley, M McStay; L Lordan, C Hegarty, L O’Driscoll; T Murray, P Morris, C O’Hora.

Subs: D O’Donovan for L Lordan, D Driscoll for L O’Driscoll (both 44), B O’Brien for S Foley (53).

COURCEY ROVERS: M O’Donovan; C Daly, B Collins, K Collins; C Roche, F Lordan, L Collins; DJ Twomey, M Collins; O Crowley, T O’Sullivan, J McCarthy; D O’Donovan, R Nyhan, R Sweetnam.

Subs: B Ryan for R Nyhan (9, inj), J O’Neill for J McCarthy (39), D Collins for B Collins (50, inj), J Russell for L Collins (54).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).