John Horgan on hurling: Lethal Limerick already look unbeatable this season

REGARDLESS of the outcome of next Sunday's league final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh between Limerick and Kilkenny, the men from Shannonside will be clear favourites to retain the MacCarthy Cup later in the year.

Even at this early stage of the season, they have signalled their intention of making it four in a row and thus take their place alongside the great Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary teams of the past who managed to achieve that remarkable feat.

There is no doubt that whatever transpires over the course of the next few months this Limerick team will be recognised as a truly great one and in the modern era they are right alongside the Kilkenny team that did the four on the trot in 2006-'09. Back in the '70s, the Cork team of 1976, '77 and '78 was the finest of that time and the Tipp team of the '60s before them.

The pace, intensity, physicality and skill levels of the game have reached new heights over the years and this Limerick team has those qualities in abundance.

They also have what many believe is their greatest strength, their squad depth and the ability to replace one All-Star with another.

When they overcame Cork in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final that was the main difference in the end, Limerick introduced substitutes of significance that changed the course of the game, Shane Dowling in particular who delivered 1-4.

And that continues to the present day as we witnessed in their league semi-final win over Tipperary a fortnight ago.

Their bench on that occasion contained five players with recent All-Stars: Gearoid Hegarty, Seamus Flanagan, Kyle Hayes, Dan Morrissey and Darragh O'Donovan.

A couple of them got into the action that night in the Gaelic Grounds, one or two more did not even remove their tracksuits Their depth of resources is actually quite frightening but the modern game now demands that, players equally as good if not better than the ones who start.

And that's why they will be hot favourites going in against Kilkenny on Sunday and thereafter in Munster and beyond.

Let's be honest, the two league semi-finals were like chalk and cheese, the standard in the Limerick and Tipp game of a much higher standard than Kilkenny and Cork. Kilkenny were fully deserving of their victory over a Cork team that for the most part was fairly flat.

When Limerick turned on the tap in the second half their play was a joy to behold, their movement, intensity, skill and so on was something that the Premier County had no answer to. This, of course, wasn't the first time in recent years that Limerick put Tipp to the sword in the second half.

Two years ago Tipp led by 10 points at the interval of the Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but that substantial advantage had disappeared very quickly on the resumption. Limerick just have this ability to blow away the opposition and do it very quickly.

Tipperary's Noel McGrath and Ronan Maher can't stop William O'Donoghue of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sunday's league final is ideal for both counties and it's a game loaded with potential.

It might well be different if the two finalists came from the same province and would be meeting up again in the championship in a short couple of weeks.

There might well be a hesitation to display your full hand if that was the case but the length of time before Limerick and Kilkenny could collide again is much greater.

You would expect both counties to have a right cut on Sunday and the trend should be set for what is likely to be another memorable hurling year.

UP WITH THE BEST

Some people have questioned the venue, the expectation was that Thurles or Croke Park would host the game.

Big games of hurling shouldn't be all about those venues however, wonderful and all as they are and the Cork headquarters is now a stadium right up there with the very best, both inside and outside the country and when you have a venue of that quality it deserves to be recognised as such.

Having crossed paths again in last season's All-Ireland final one would have to say that the two best teams in the country right now are Limerick and Kilkenny.

So what is likely to transpire down the Marina on Easter Sunday?

On the evidence of the two semi-finals, there will surely be only one outcome, a Limerick victory.

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane and manager John Kiely. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

That 20 minutes after half-time in the Limerick, Tipp game is the main reason for suggesting that when they were as good as they have been at any time over the past number of years. There is fierce competition for starting places and that's why no player can take the foot off the accelerator at any time.

John Kiely's role as team boss cannot be emphasised enough. He fully realises the quality contained in the players at his disposal and he wants them to set a standard that will stand the test of time. They are already fully recognised for their achievements, nothing will change that but with the resources that they have, Kiely wants them to achieve more and more.

Kilkenny took them the full distance in last season's All-Ireland final and from what we have seen throughout the league, aside from their loss in Nowlan Park to Tipperary, they look the best-equipped team to take them on again.

All teams have been without key players during the league for different reasons, Cork in particular were hardest hit because of injuries.

Kilkenny were without the Ballyhale contingent but they managed to get into the final and it's likely a few of the might feature at some stage on Sunday.

One way or the other we are likely to get a fair idea about the direction they are travelling in as the season begins to move towards overdrive.

Expect a fierce challenge from them against the country's number one but all the portents point to another significant milestone for the men in green.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a magnificent venue, let's hope for a magnificent game of hurling