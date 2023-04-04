Cobh Ramblers' game plan worked a treat to end Bray's unbeaten run

THERE are only seven league games played yet there is a real sense of anticipation around St Colman’s Park that 2023 could be a big step in the right direction.

Through goals from Brendan Frahill and Wilson Waweru, Cobh Ramblers ended the unbeaten run of Bray Wanderers last Friday night.

“Absolutely delighted,” was the reaction of Ramblers manager Shane Keegan to his side picking up the three points.

“It was an interesting game that is for sure. I thought we were decent in the first half. I would have probably given us eight out of ten.

“I thought we did pretty well. Bray are by far the most possession-based team in the league. I was looking at Wyscout and they have more than 500 passes played more than the next-highest passing team.

We worked on that all week about how we were going to try to press and send them in certain directions and triggers. I thought we did that really, really well and made it very hard for them to play.

“And we upped that again. I would give us a nine of out ten for the second half. We did that even better and that is even before Bray had the man sent off.

“Our three centre-halves have all ended up with pains in their heads because of the amount of long ball we forced towards the end.

“Which was exactly the plan really. The boys just carried it out perfectly.”

Ramblers' game management was crucial against a decent Bray side, a characteristic that has been much improved in the overall Cobh displays so far this season.

Sitting in second place, even at this point of the season, is in total contrast to where Cobh were last season and especially where Shane Keegan found the club when he first took over.

“To be fair to the board when I came in last year, they did very much give me a clear remit, that you are only going to be able to do so much between now and the end of the season really. It is about having a look around and trying to figure out what you need to do to have us more competitive next year.

“They have backed me in that sense, in terms of trying to make us more competitive. Look, so far so good."

Next up for Ramblers is a Munster Derby against Waterford FC. With Keith Long as the newly appointed manager, Waterford secured a 7-1 home win over Finn Harps over the weekend.

With a number of home games during April and May, Ramblers will be looking to turn St Colman’s Park into a fortress and claim a significant amount of further points on the board.